          New York City celebrates Knicks' playoff run with co-named streets

          play
          What are the Knicks' keys to beating the Pacers? (1:49)

          J.B. Bickerstaff and Brian Windhorst discuss the Knicks-Pacers series and keys for both teams to win the series. (1:49)

          • Kalan HooksMay 21, 2025, 07:36 PM

          New Yorkers have a new way to rally behind the Knicks while on their daily commutes.

          On Wednesday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez announced that streets across Manhattan will be temporarily co-named after Knicks players. The decision was made to honor the Knicks' trip to the Eastern Conference finals.

          "The Knicks embody the spirit of New York -- resilient, passionate and unstoppable," Mayor Adams said in a news release. "On the path to a championship, we recognize the hard work and determination that has gotten this team to the Eastern Conference Finals and we're celebrating this team by temporarily co-naming our city streets so all New Yorkers can celebrate their Knicks pride.

          "Nearly 8.5 million New Yorkers, and millions more, are behind the New York Knicks as they continue this incredible journey."

          Co-named streets begin on 6th Avenue and West Washington Place with Precious Achiuwa Place and continue southward to 6th Avenue and West 3rd Street with Josh Hart Street.

          Karl-Anthony Towns Square is on the corner of 7th Avenue and West 32nd Street, while Jalen Brunson Boulevard is on 7th Avenue and West 11th Street.

          Here is a full list:

          • Precious Achiuwa Place -- 6th Avenue and West Washington Place

          • OG Anunoby Alley -- 6th Avenue and West 8th Street

          • Mikal Bridges Block -- 7th Avenue and West 25th Street

          • Jalen Brunson Boulevard -- 7th Avenue and West 11th Street

          • Pacome Dadiet Drive -- 6th Avenue and West 4th Street

          • Josh Hart Street -- 6th Avenue and West 3rd Street

          • Ariel Hukporti Street -- 7th Avenue and West 55th Street

          • Tyler Kolek Lane -- 7th Avenue and West 13th Street

          • Miles McBride Street -- 6th Avenue and Minetta Lane

          • Cam Payne Place -- 6th Avenue and Bleecker Street

          • Mitchell Robinson Road -- 7th Avenue and West 23rd Street

          • Landry Shamet Circle -- 7th Avenue and West 44th Street

          • Karl-Anthony Towns Square -- 7th Avenue and West 32nd Street

          • P.J. Tucker Terrace -- 7th Avenue and West 17th Street

          • Delon Wright Circle -- 6th Avenue and Houston Street

          The co-named street signs will be displayed as long as the Knicks stay alive in the playoffs.

          New York's berth in the Eastern Conference finals marks their first since the 1999-2000 season. They will host Game 1 against the Indiana Pacers -- their first time hosting a conference finals game since June 2, 2000, when the Pacers defeated the Knicks 102-88.