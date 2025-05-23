Newly crowned NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder to a dominant win over the Timberwolves in Game 2. (2:10)

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 38 points a day after being voted the NBA's MVP, and the Oklahoma City Thunder overwhelmed the Minnesota Timberwolves again, winning 118-103 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

Gilgeous-Alexander made 12 of 21 field goals and 13 of 15 free throws after receiving his MVP trophy from commissioner Adam Silver before the game. He also had eight assists and three steals.

"I feel like all my emotions were so high, but I was a little bit tired out there, especially at the start," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "I was a little too juiced up. Special moment. I'm happy we won so I can really enjoy the last couple days and soak it up. That really helps."

Jalen Williams had 26 points and 10 rebounds and Chet Holmgren scored 22 points for the Thunder, who have won the first two games of this series by a combined 41 points following their 26-point win in Game 1. Of the 48 teams to win the first two games of a best-of-seven series by 15 or more points, 44 went on to win the series, according to ESPN Research.

Oklahoma City's Lu Dort was named first-team all-defense and Williams was named to the second-team earlier in the day. They helped anchor a unit that held Minnesota to 41.4% shooting.

"When you win games, you do it together and you have fun out there," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "Everything else, all the individual stuff you want, it comes with it."

Anthony Edwards scored 32 points, but he needed 26 shots. Jaden McDaniels scored 22 points and Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 17 for the Timberwolves.

Game 3 is Saturday in Minneapolis.

Gilgeous-Alexander hit a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left in the first half, then made a pair of free throws with 3 seconds remaining to help Oklahoma City take a 58-50 lead. He scored 19 points before the break.

"We didn't close the half very well," Minnesota coach Chris Finch said. "I thought if we close the half better then we don't put ourselves on such a razor edge in the third."

In the third quarter, Gilgeous-Alexander drove to the paint and threw up a wild shot that went in as he was fouled by his cousin, Alexander-Walker. Gilgeous-Alexander made the free throw to give the Thunder a 73-64 lead.

A lob by Cason Wallace to Holmgren for a two-handed jam on a fast break put Oklahoma City up 82-65 late in the third quarter. The Thunder took a 93-71 advantage into the fourth.

