Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith underwent surgery on his left ankle and is expected to be able to participate in training camp ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season, sources told ESPN.

The procedure will allow the 31-year-old Finney-Smith to play pain free after cleaning up a lingering ankle injury that he fought to play through the last several seasons.

Finney-Smith missed eight games with what the Lakers called "left ankle injury management" after being traded to L.A. from the Brooklyn Nets. This after missing 12 games with the Nets, with his left ankle injury leading to issues with his left calf.

Despite the injury, Finney-Smith was key in the Lakers securing the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference and their first 50-win season since 2019-20. After trading D'Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis and three second-round picks to acquire him and Shake Milton on Dec. 29, L.A. went 29-14 in the 43 games Finney-Smith played (and 14-6 in the 20 games he started) during the regular season.

Lakers coach J.J. Redick went back to Finney-Smith with the Lakers' starters in the playoffs, subbing him in at the start of the third quarter of Game 4 of L.A.'s first round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves for Jaxson Hayes and playing him the entire second half of the 116-113 loss. Redick kept Finney-Smith in the starting unit for Game 5, a series-ending 103-96 loss.

Finney-Smith was a valuable "3-and-D" contributor for a Lakers team that finished 11th in team offensive rating and 17th in team defensive rating last season. He was also a popular locker room presence and a trusted confidant of Luka Doncic, with the two reunited as teammates after both started their careers together with the Dallas Mavericks.

The nine-year veteran finished the season averaging 7.9 points on 44.2% shooting (39.8% from 3), 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Lakers.

Finney-Smith has until June 29 to opt out of the final year of his contract worth $15.4 million for next season. He is extension eligible before free agency begins June 30. According to ESPN NBA front office insider Bobby Marks, from the first day after the NBA Finals ends until June 28, the Lakers can offer Finney-Smith a three-year extension worth $54 million. From June 29 to June 30, L.A. can offer him a four-year extension worth $90.2 million -- with his player option being replaced with a new salary. If Finney-Smith opted in, the max contract he could sign with the Lakers would be a four-year deal worth $96.5 million if he signs after July 6 when the free agent moratorium is lifted.