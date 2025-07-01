Open Extended Reactions

Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl has agreed on a four-year, $104 million contract extension with the franchise through 2029-30, sources told ESPN.

Poeltl will pick up his 2026-27 player option at $19.5M and add three additional years to his deal.

The Raptors and Poeltl's agents, Michael Tellem and Sam Goldfeder of Excel Sports, discussed several frameworks of a deal such as opt-out-and-extend -- but the sides landed on an opt-in-and-extend, giving the team flexibility in the next two seasons.

Poeltl averaged career highs in minutes (29.6), points (14.5) and rebounds (9.6) this past season, shooting 63% from the field -- fifth best in the NBA among qualified players. He is one of just three players leaguewide to shoot 60% or better from the field in each of the past eight seasons, along with Minnesota's Rudy Gobert and Denver's DeAndre Jordan. He has also shot 64% from the floor in his five seasons with the Raptors, the best mark in franchise history among players with 500-plus shots, ranking in the top 10 in field goal percentage on floaters (minimum 100 FGA) and field goal percentage on layups/dunks (minimum 300 FGA) this past season per GeniusIQ, and top-10 in screen assists per game and points per game from screen assists last season.

The 29-year-old big man has four career 30-point games, two coming this past season.

Poeltl, who Toronto drafted in 9th overall in the 2016 NBA draft, also spent four-plus seasons with San Antonio where he averaged 8.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 326 games for the Spurs. The Raptors re-acquired the center from San Antonio in a February 2023 trade for Khem Birch and several draft picks.

Toronto also signed free agent forward/center Sandro Mamukelashvili to a two-year, $5.5 million deal, with the second year being a player option, sources told ESPN.

George Roussakis and Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports negotiated the new deal.