The Washington Wizards are trading Kelly Olynyk to the San Antonio Spurs for Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley and a 2026 second-round pick, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

The second-round pick will be the least favorable of the selections from Dallas, Philadelphia or Oklahoma City.

The deal gives the Spurs another big man after the free agent signing of Luke Kornet as they look to add more depth behind superstar center Victor Wembanyama.

Olynyk shot a career-high 42% on 3-pointers last season and has shot 41% on catch-and-shoot 3s over the past three seasons, according to GeniusIQ. Olynyk also recorded shooting splits of 52% from from the field, 40% from 3 and 83% from the free throw line over the past three seasons.

He was acquired by the Wizards from the New Orleans Pelicans earlier this offseason in a trade centered on CJ McCollum and Jordan Poole.

Branham and Wesley -- both 22 years old -- give a rebuilding Wizards team two more young players to work with, and the team also acquires a second-round pick in next year's draft.

Branham was selected with the No. 20 pick in the 2022 draft and Wesley was selected with the No. 25 pick in that draft.