Open Extended Reactions

Free agent center Isaiah Jackson has agreed to a three-year, $21 million deal to return to the Indiana Pacers, CAA's Drew Morrison and Sam Rose told ESPN on Friday.

After losing Myles Turner in free agency, the Pacers re-signed big man James Wiseman, traded for 7-footer Jay Huff and now are excited about Jackson's development as another young member of their core.

The Pacers announced the deal with Jackson later Friday but did not disclose terms.

Jackson, 23 missed the majority of last season after he tore his right Achilles tendon in early November. Wiseman also suffered an Achilles injury just weeks earlier, limiting Indiana's frontcourt options early in that season.

In 2023-24, his last fully healthy year, Jackson averaged 7.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in just under 17 minutes per game.

Jackson landed in Indiana via a five-team trade in the summer of 2021 after he was drafted in the first round by the Los Angeles Lakers.