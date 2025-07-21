Kendrick Perkins joins "SportsCenter" to break down where the Clippers will finish this season after the addition of Chris Paul. (1:13)

There's nothing like going back to where it all started.

Chris Paul is going back to the LA Clippers for his 21st -- and expected final -- NBA season, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Monday.

During Paul's first six seasons with the Clippers from 2011 to 2017, the team posted a .658 win percentage over that span -- tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the third best in the NBA, according to ESPN Research. He averaged 18.8 points, 9.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game during those six seasons as the Clippers made the playoffs each year.

Paul isn't the first -- or the last -- star to return to the team where they rose to prominence. Here's a look at other stars across U.S. professional sports since 2000 who returned to their old stomping grounds.

NBA

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

First stint: 2012-2023

Second stint: 2025-present

The sixth pick in the 2012 NBA draft, Lillard jumped on the scene to win Rookie of the Year, then average at least 20 points each season after. He has the most career points and 3-pointers in Trail Blazers history, while ranking second all-time in franchise history in assists.

Portland traded Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks before the 2023-24 season, in which he would average 24.6 points, 7.0 assists and 4.6 rebounds in two seasons. He tore his Achilles during the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. Milwaukee waived Lillard earlier in July and stretched his remaining deal to sign Myles Turner. That set up Lillard finalizing a three-year, $42 million contract to return to the Portland Trail Blazers.

LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

First stint: 2003-2010

Second stint: 2014-2018

James spent his first seven NBA seasons in Cleveland after the franchise selected him No. 1 in the 2003 draft. He won back-to-back MVPs and led the Cavaliers to their first NBA Finals in 2007 while averaging 27.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists.

Of course, he then famously announced his decision to leave the Cavaliers for the Miami Heat in 2010 during an ESPN special titled "The Decision." But four years later, after winning two titles with the Heat, he penned an essay announcing his return to the Cavaliers.

James fulfilled his promise of bringing a championship to the Cleveland by defeating the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals.

James delivered one of the most iconic moments in NBA history when he brought a championship to Cleveland after returning to his hometown team. Beck Diefenbach/AFP via Getty Images

Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat

First stint: 2003-2016

Second stint: 2017-2019

Wade established himself as one of the best guards in the league during a 13-year stretch with the Heat. The franchise selected him at No. 5 in the 2003 draft and Wade had a key role in Miami, helping the team win its first championship in 2006.

He won Finals MVP after averaging 34.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists to defeat the Dallas Mavericks. Wade was also a prominent member of Miami's Big Three with James and Chris Bosh. They won back-to-back NBA championships in 2012 and 2013.

In 2016, Wade left Miami to sign with his hometown Chicago Bulls but, in February 2018, the Heat brought back their franchise legend in a trade, with Wade retiring the next year.

Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers

First stint: 1996-2006

Second stint: 2009-2010

"The Answer" was a force in his first run with the 76ers, averaging 28 points, 6.1 assists and 2.3 steals across 10 seasons. His 2001 MVP season included Philadelphia reaching the NBA Finals, where it won Game 1 before losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in five games.

Iverson became a local legend in Philly, but not all stories have a happy ending. The franchise traded him to the Denver Nuggets in December 2006 after Iverson requested a trade 11 days earlier.

In need of guard depth, the 76ers signed him on a one-year, non-guaranteed contract three years later. Iverson suited up in 25 games for Philadelphia that season before retiring.

Iverson played in 25 games during his second stint with the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2009-10 season. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Kevin Garnett, Minnesota Timberwolves

First stint: 1995-2007

Second stint: 2014-2016

Before the Anthony Edwards era in Minnesota, the most successful stretch of basketball for the Timberwolves involved Garnett. The forward/center came to the Timberwolves when the franchise selected him at No. 5 out of high school in the 1995 NBA draft.

Garnett turned out to be one of the best all-around players in the league, averaging 20.5 points and 11.4 rebounds during his first stint. He won the MVP award in 2004, making him the first -- and still the only -- Timberwolves player to earn that distinction.

After three straight seasons of missing the postseason, Garnett was dealt to the Boston Celtics in a blockbuster trade during the 2007 offseason. He won a championship that upcoming season before he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in 2013. The Timberwolves then traded for Garnett in February 2015 and he played a season before retiring the next year.

NFL

Charles Woodson, then-Oakland Raiders

First stint: 1998-2005

Second stint: 2013-2015

The Hall of Fame defensive back became the second-highest defensive player to be selected when the Raiders took him at No. 4 in 1998. Woodson made that decision look wise instantly.

He was a Pro Bowl selection for four straight seasons, won AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and earned All-Pro first-team honors once. He also had a key role in the franchise reaching the Super Bowl in 2002. The 29-year-old Woodson signed with the Green Bay Packers in 2006.

The Heisman winner spent seven seasons in Green Bay before returning to play for the Raiders. Woodson played three more years for Oakland before retiring in 2016.

Woodson started and ended his career an Oakland Raider -- via two separate stints with the team. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

James Harrison, Pittsburgh Steelers

First stint: 2002, 2004-2012

Second stint: 2014-2017

One of the greatest undrafted NFL players in history, Harrison established himself among the game's top linebackers while with the Steelers. Harrison was a member of two Super Bowl-winning squads, and also won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2008.

He left for the divisional rival Cincinnati Bengals in 2013 then officially retired at the Steelers facility on Sept. 5, 2014. But weeks later, he signed a deal to return to the franchise.

Pittsburgh released the linebacker in December 2017 and he subsequently signed with the New England Patriots before retiring following the season.

Randy Moss, Minnesota Vikings

First stint: 1998-2004

Second stint: 2010

Moss electrified the Vikings after being selected at No. 21 in the 1998 NFL draft. He led the league with 17 touchdowns and also averaged 19 yards per reception as a rookie, aiding the franchise in reaching their first NFC Championship Game since the 1987 season.

The Vikings traded Moss to the Raiders in 2005 and the Hall of Fame receiver bounced around the league before being dealt back to Minnesota during the 2010 season. He suited up for four games before the franchise waived him.

Moss played four games with the Vikings during the 2010 season. (Photo by David Bergman /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

First stint: 2011-2019

Second stint: 2021

Newton started strong, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year with the Panthers. Four years later, he led the franchise to Super Bowl 50 during his MVP-winning season -- and remains the only Carolina player to win the award.

His time with the Panthers wound down as the decade closed. Newton signed with the New England Patriots in July 2020 after the franchise released him in March. He re-signed with New England the following year before being released before training camp.

Newton returned to Carolina in November 2021, starting five games.

MLB

Albert Pujols, St. Louis Cardinals

First stint: 2001-2011

Second stint: 2022

Pujols had a legendary first run with the Cardinals, winning three NL MVP awards and two World Series over 10 years. He batted at least .300 with 100 RBIs each season except for one.

He signed with the Los Angeles Angels in 2011 on a $254 million, 10-year deal, then the second-highest in MLB history. The Cardinals brought him back before the 2022 campaign, which would see Pujols become only the fourth player to hit 700 home runs. He retired at the conclusion of the season.

Pujols hit his 700th career home run during his second stint with the Cardinals. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Ichiro Suzuki, Seattle Mariners

First stint: 2001-2012

Second stint: 2018-2019

There might not ever be a better debut season than Ichiro's with the Mariners when he came to MLB from Japan. He remains the only player to win the MVP, Rookie of the Year, a Golden Glove and Silver Slugger award in the same season. That set up a run in which Ichiro consistently led the majors in hits, though he played in the postseason only once with the Mariners (2001).

In July 2012, Seattle traded Ichiro to the New York Yankees, a move prompted by the star requesting a trade. He played with the Yankees and then the Miami Marlins, before returning to the Mariners in 2018. He retired the following year in Japan after appearing in the overseas series against the then-Oakland Athletics.

Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariners

First stint: 1989-1999

Second stint: 2009-2010

"The Kid" made his mark in the majors almost instantly. He earned All-Star honors in all but his rookie season with the Mariners during his first stint. Griffey hit at least 40 home runs in each of his final four seasons, including a league-high 56 in 1997 when he won AL MVP.

The Mariners dealt him to the Cincinnati Reds before the 2000 season, reuniting him with his father, Ken Griffey Sr., the Reds' bench coach at the time. Griffey Jr. had grown up roaming the clubhouse as his dad played for Cincinnati for his first nine MLB seasons.

The Hall of Famer returned to Seattle in 2009 where he played two more seasons before retiring.

Griffey returned to Seattle after the franchise dealt him to Cincinnati in 2000. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

Andrew McCutchen, Pittsburgh Pirates

First stint: 2009-2017

Second stint: 2023-present

McCutchen racked up accolades in his first run with the Pirates, earning All-Star honors five times and winning the NL MVP in 2013. He was also a four-time Silver Slugger during an early 2010s run and aided the franchise in breaking its two-decade postseason drought.

The Pirates traded McCutchen to the San Francisco Giants in 2018. The outfielder bounced around the league before returning to Pittsburgh in 2023.

WNBA

DeWanna Bonner, Phoenix Mercury

First stint: 2009-2019

Second stint: 2025-present

After Phoenix drafted Bonner with the No. 5 pick in the 2009 WNBA draft, she rewarded the franchise with three straight Sixth Player of the Year awards. In 2012, Bonner had a breakout season by averaging a career-high 20 points per game. Two years later, she won her second championship with the Mercury.

The Connecticut Sun dealt three first-round picks in a sign-and-trade deal for Bonner in 2020. She signed with the Indiana Fever in 2025 before the franchise opted to waive her during the season, opening the door for Bonner to return to the Mercury.

Bonner returned to the Mercury after the Fever waived her earlier this season. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Tina Charles, Connecticut Sun

First stint: 2010-2013

Second stint: 2025

Charles had a dominant first run in Connecticut, earning All-Star honors each season and league MVP in 2012. She averaged 17.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks during a stretch in which the Sun reached the conference finals in consecutive seasons.

She spent her next six seasons with the New York Liberty before suiting up for four more teams before returning to Connecticut in 2025.

NHL

Teemu Selänne, Anaheim Ducks

First stint: 1995-2001

Second stint: 2005-2014

Selanne didn't start his career with the Ducks -- joining the club in his fourth NHL season -- but his first stint in Anaheim proved to be the most prolific of his career. The Hall of Fame winger posted four straight All-Star campaigns in his first four full seasons with the team, including 1998-99 when he became the league's inaugural Maurice Richard Trophy winner, awarded to the NHL's leading goal scorer.

The then-Mighty Ducks would deal Selanne to the San Jose Sharks in 2001, where he would spend a few seasons before signing with the Colorado Avalanche.

Selanne played in Colorado for only one season, returning to Anaheim for the 2005-06 season. His comeback would be a fruitful one -- Selanne's second stint with the club lasted nine seasons, highlighted by a Stanley Cup in 2007.

Zdeno Chara, New York Islanders

First stint: 1997-2001

Second stint: 2021-2022

Chara played the first and last games of his NHL career with the New York Islanders. (Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images)

Though Chara is best known for his 14-season run with the Boston Bruins, the Hall of Fame defenseman played the first and last games of his NHL career with the New York Islanders.

Drafted by the Islanders in 1996, Chara suited up in 231 games for New York across his first four seasons in the league before being traded to the Ottawa Senators in 2001. In 2021, after nearly two decades away from the club, the 44-year-old Chara inked a one-year deal with the organization that drafted him.

Chara would hang up the skates at the end of the 2021-22 season, signing a one-day contract with Boston to officially retire a Bruin.

Roberto Luongo, Florida Panthers

First stint: 2001-2006

Second stint: 2013-2019

A distinguished goalkeeper who played 19 seasons in the NHL, just over half of Luongo's time in the league was spent in Florida, spread out over two tenures with the Panthers.

His first stint with the club came after he was traded to Florida by the New York Islanders after his first season. He would rise from rookie to stalwart during his time with the Panthers, before eventually being traded to the Vancouver Canucks.

Seven and a half seasons later, Luongo returned to Florida in a full-circle moment, being traded back to the club from the Canucks. He'd play several more seasons, surpassing 1,000 career games before eventually retiring as a Panther in 2019. In 2020, Luongo would become the first player in the club's history to have his number retired.