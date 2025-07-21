Open Extended Reactions

Free agent Doug McDermott has agreed to a guaranteed one-year, $3.6 million deal to return to the Sacramento Kings, representatives Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of Priority Sports told ESPN's Shams Charania.

McDermott is entering his 12th NBA season and his second with Sacramento. He first signed with the Kings on a one-year deal last season and shot nearly 44% from 3 in 42 games.

A premier shooter, McDermott has a career average of 41.1% from distance on more than three attempts per game.

He has played on seven teams over his NBA career.