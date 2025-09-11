Open Extended Reactions

Free agent guard Landry Shamet has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the New York Knicks, his agent, George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group, told ESPN's Shams Charania on Thursday.

The deal will allow Shamet to stay with the Knicks for his eighth NBA season. Shamet played 50 games with the Knicks last season, averaging 5.7 points and 1.2 rebounds.

Shamet began his career with the Philadelphia 76ers from 2018 to 2019. He has also played for the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns.