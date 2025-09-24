Open Extended Reactions

Free agent guard Monte Morris has agreed to a one-year deal with the Indiana Pacers, his agents, Andy Shiffman and Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, told ESPN's Shams Charania on Tuesday.

Entering his ninth NBA season, Morris provides backcourt depth to the Pacers, who will be without star guard Tyrese Haliburton for the entire season because of a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Morris, 30, spent last season with the Phoenix Suns on a one-year, $2.8 million deal. In 45 games, he averaged 5.2 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

He was originally drafted by the Denver Nuggets in the second round in 2017. He played for five years in Denver.

Morris has also spent time with the Washington Wizards, Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons.