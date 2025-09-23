The "NBA Today" crew reacts to how Fred VanVleet tearing an ACL will affect the Rockets in the 2025-26 season. (1:28)

NBA Rank is back and ready to count down the best players in the league for the 2025-26 season. Which players made the top 100 this year and who missed the mark?

From Sixth Man of the Year Candidates like Naz Reid and Alex Caruso to surprising sophomores, players across the league have proved to our voters that they deserve a spot on the list of best players entering next season.

To get the final NBA Rank prediction, we asked our expert panel to vote on player versus player matchups from more than 20,000 possible pairings and to choose based on which player will be better in 2025-26.

Our countdown tips off with our ranking of players Nos. 100-51, which includes some surprise risers and fallers from last year's rank and a few reigning champions. The rollout continues on Wednesday with Nos. 50-11 and Thursday with the season's top 10 players.

Note: ESPN's NBA Rank panel, comprising more than 150 reporters, editors, producers and analysts, was asked to rank players based on their predicted contributions -- quality and quantity -- for the 2025-26 season only.

ESPN Illustration

2024 NBA Rank: 53

Barrett averaged a career-high 21.1 points per game last season for the Raptors, his first full season playing for his hometown team after being acquired by Toronto midway through the 2023-24 campaign. Barrett's role entering this season is a bit in flux; however, a goal for the team is to combine his talents with the newly acquired Brandon Ingram and ascending star Scottie Barnes. -- Tim Bontemps

Signature stat: Last season, Barrett joined Pascal Siakam to become the only players in Raptors history to average 20 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Fantasy projection: 20.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 4.9 AST

2024 NBA Rank: Unranked

The No. 4 pick of the 2024 NBA draft, Castle unwittingly applied a little pressure on incoming No. 2 pick Dylan Harper: He became San Antonio's second consecutive player to win NBA Rookie of the Year and the fourth Spur to capture the honor, joining Victor Wembanyama, Tim Duncan and David Robinson. Castle started 47 games as a rookie and led his draft class in total points (1,190), made field goals (423) and steals (74). The runner-up in last season's Slam Dunk Contest, Castle is San Antonio's stickiest perimeter defender. -- Michael C. Wright

Signature stat: On his way to winning Rookie of the Year, Castle had 26 20-point games last season, most among rookies and the fifth-most by a rookie in Spurs history.

Fantasy projection: 15.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.4 AST

2024 NBA Rank: Unranked

The Jazz have made it clear the fourth-year center is part of their future by consistently rebuffing trade calls from inquiring teams. From the moment Kessler came into the league, he has been an elite shot blocker and defensive presence. The issue is that Utah is still a perennial lottery team, so it's hard to evaluate Kessler's growth when his games played has declined each season with the Jazz jockeying for draft positioning. Kessler started all 58 games he played last season and averaged career highs in points (11.1), rebounds (12.2) and assists (1.7). -- Ramona Shelburne

Signature stat: Kessler is the first player to average 2-plus blocks in each of his first three seasons since Tim Duncan (1997-2000).

Fantasy projection: 10.6 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.5 BLK

2024 NBA Rank: Unranked

The reigning Sixth Man of the Year is coming off a career-best 14.3 points per game, but the Celtics are about to enter a gap year with superstar Jayson Tatum (Achilles) sidelined. Which could mean, ultimately, that there should be more of an opportunity for Pritchard, especially with veteran guard Jrue Holiday traded to Portland. Pritchard could even break his way into the starting lineup alongside Derrick White and Jaylen Brown, a potentially potent trio for Boston. The Celtics like to say no one on the team works harder than Pritchard, and, given the circumstances, this could be the season in which he really blossoms. -- Baxter Holmes

Signature stat: Pritchard made 246 3s off the bench last season-- most in a season in NBA history.

Fantasy projection: 13.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST

2024 NBA Rank: Unranked

The Hawks strengthened their second unit by adding Alexander-Walker, who averaged 9.4 points and 38% shooting for the Wolves last season. Alexander-Walker can provide a spark for the Hawks with his offense. He gives them another capable defender and perhaps can help at backup point guard, as well. With Dyson Daniels and Alexander-Walker, the Hawks' perimeter defense could be a pain for opposing wings. His durability is a big plus as Alexander-Walker has played all 82 games in two straight seasons. -- Ohm Youngmisuk

Signature stat: Alexander-Walker is one of five players to play 82 games in each of past two seasons (joins Barnes, Bridges, Green, Hield).

Fantasy projection: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST

2024 NBA Rank: Unranked

It remains to be determined whether Washington starts or comes off the bench this season, but he has established himself as an essential part of the Mavs' core, as evidenced by the four-year, $89 million contract extension he recently signed. His athleticism and versatility are valued in Dallas, which relies on the 6-foot-7 Washington as a primary defender from point guards to power forwards. He averaged a career-best 7.8 rebounds per game and was one of only eight players in the league to average at least one steal and one block (minimum 50 games). -- Tim MacMahon

Signature stat: Washington is one of two players with 50-plus steals and 50-plus blocks in each of the past five seasons (with Antetokounmpo).

Fantasy projection: 12.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.0 AST

2024 NBA Rank: Unranked

Recovery from offseason foot surgery and multiple lineup changes contributed to Vassell's failure to produce the type of season both he and the team expected in 2024-25. Despite taking somewhat of a step back offensively, Vassell flashed on occasion, dropping a season-high 37 points during a March victory over Brooklyn in addition to putting together four games with four steals. But inconsistency has been a defining characteristic for Vassell, who has the potential to be a solid two-way player and third or fourth option for a playoff team. -- Wright

Signature stat: Vassel is the third Spurs player with 150-plus 3PM in consecutive seasons (joins Patty Mills and Chuck Person).

Fantasy projection: 17.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.1 AST

2024 NBA Rank: Unranked

In his ninth NBA season, Poeltl averaged career highs in points, rebounds and assists while playing a career-high 29.6 MPG. The Raptors rewarded Poeltl with a three-year extension that keeps him under contract through 2029-30. Two factors are keeping Poeltl from ranking higher. Once a premier rim protector with the Spurs, he has only been average in this regard with Toronto. Additionally, Poeltl has missed a combined 57 games the past two seasons, though eight of those last year were due to rest. -- Kevin Pelton

Signature stat: Last season, Poeltl averaged a career-high 14.5 PPG, as well as a top-10 FG% on floaters (min. 100 FGA) and layups/dunks (min. 300 FGA).

Fantasy projection: 13.8 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.3 BLK

2024 NBA Rank: 82

Although he missed much of the season with injuries, Robinson returned just before the postseason and immediately reminded everyone why he's such a devastating threat on the boards. Robinson became a critical part of New York's run to the East finals, eventually replacing Hart in the starting lineup. New York will hope to get Robinson, who has played over 70 games only once in his career, through the season healthy. -- Bontemps

Signature stat: Robinson played all 18 playoff games and had 67 offensive rebounds -- most by a Knick in the playoffs since 1994.

Fantasy projection: 5.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 BLK

2024 NBA Rank: 36

Entering his 17th season, Holiday is back in Portland -- where he was traded in 2023 before being quickly moved to Boston -- and will serve as a veteran leader for a team with a young core. The two-time NBA champion will also help the Trail Blazers' improving defense, which jumped from 23rd in 2023-2024 to 16th last season. But at age 35, it would be unfair to expect Holiday, who is clearly in the winter of a likely Hall of Fame career, to be the force that he once was. Still, for a team that hasn't made the playoffs in four years, Holiday should be a welcomed boost. -- Holmes

Signature stat: Holiday is one of three players to win multiple championships since 2020 (with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso).

Fantasy projection: 12.2 PTS, 4.4 AST, 1.0 STL

2024 NBA Rank: 87

Reid followed up his 2023-24 Sixth Man of the Year award with an even more impressive campaign, increasing his scoring (13.5 to 14.2 PPG), rebounding (5.2 to 6.0 RPG) and distributing (1.3 to 2.3 APG) while providing the steady floor spacing at center (37.9% from 3) to open up paint opportunities for Anthony Edwards. After his postseason production dipped -- 10.4 PPG and 4.7 RPG -- and Minnesota lost in the conference finals for the second straight year, the Wolves stayed committed to the 26-year-old big man, signing Reid to a five-year, $125 million extension in June. -- Dave McMenamin

Signature stat: Reid made 175 3s last season -- a career-high and most among centers in 2024-25.

Fantasy projection: 14.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.0 AST

2024 NBA Rank: 90

After being traded to Miami in a high-profile swap for Jimmy Butler, Wiggins averaged 19 points in 17 games -- all starts -- for the Heat, who were swept in the first round by Cleveland. The former No. 1 overall pick is 30, with 11 years in the league, and expectations for him to develop into a superstar have faded. Wiggins appears to be more of a key piece than a centerpiece, but trade rumors continue to swirl about whether Wiggins could be moved during the season. -- Holmes

Signature stat: Wiggins' scoring average went up nearly 5 PPG last season. He also took 11.9% of shots from midrange last season, a career low.

Fantasy projection: 18.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.7 AST

2024 NBA Rank: Unranked

The 7-foot-4, 305-pound big man's status for the start of the season is in question as Edey recovers from June ankle surgery, but he proved he could be impactful in a limited role as a rookie. Edey averaged 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks last season, when he played only 21.5 minutes per game. Only one rookie has ever matched or exceeded that production across the board with a higher effective field goal percentage than Edey's .600. -- MacMahon

Signature stat: Edey set 32.9 on-ball screens per game under head coach Thomas Iisalo, versus 13.2 when he was under Taylor Jenkins.

Fantasy projection: 10.9 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.5 BLK

2024 NBA Rank: 91

While it was initially unclear whether Valanciunas would stay in the NBA this summer after being acquired by the Nuggets from the Kings, the veteran big will be tasked with lessening the load on Nikola Jokic, who has been leaned on heavily during the regular season. If Valanciunas can do that successfully, the Nuggets will be thrilled. -- Bontemps

Signature stat: Valanciunas came off the bench for 60 games last season versus 29 total in his first 12 seasons.

Fantasy projection: 10.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.8 AST

2024 NBA Rank: 70

There was a dark cloud over Beal all last season as he played on a $50 million-per-year contract with a no-trade clause on an underperforming team. His numbers were still reasonably good -- he shot 50% for a third straight year -- but he received little credit because of the baggage. If he's the same player this year, now playing on a discount in a different role, the discourse could completely flip with the Clippers. It's a story we've seen before in the NBA. -- Brian Windhorst

Signature stat: Last season, Beal averaged his fewest PPG since 2014-15 but was 65% on layups/dunks -- his best since 2013-14.

Fantasy projection: 15.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST

2024 NBA Rank: Unranked

Three years into his NBA career and it's still fair to wonder what exactly to make of Ivey and his long-term fit in Detroit. He played in only 30 games last season before a season-ending injury forced him to watch the team's playoff run from the sidelines. Before the injury, he was showing signs of a breakout, recording 17.6 points per game on 46% shooting (41% from 3), both of which were career-highs. But he never got to play out his full potential. Now extension eligible on his rookie contract, Ivey will have something to prove this season: Can he be a major part of Detroit's next playoff run? -- Jamal Collier

Signature stat: Last season, Ivey shot 41% on 3s and 46% on catch-and-shoot 3s before his Jan. 1 injury.

Fantasy projection: 17.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.4 AST

2024 NBA Rank: Unranked

Harris carved out a role for himself to help revitalize the Pistons en route to a playoff berth. At 33 years old, he is one of the veteran leaders, and his 13.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 47% shooting don't tell the whole story of his total impact. Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff often referred to him as the team's "safety blanket," a calming, reliable force on and off the court for one of the league's youngest teams making a turnaround from the bottom of the standings to the postseason. -- Collier

Signature stat: Harris shot 66% on layups and dunks last season, his best since 2013-14. He was also 77% on 31 attempts off passes from Cade Cunningham.

Fantasy projection: 14.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.3 AST

2024 NBA Rank: Unranked

Nothing better summarizes Kuminga's roller coaster tenure with the Warriors than the final three weeks of his fourth season. Steve Kerr pulled him from the rotation before the playoffs because he was failing to fit with the new Jimmy Butler-infused rotation. Kuminga mostly watched from the sidelines as the Warriors snuck past Houston in the first round. But after Steph Curry's hamstring injury, Kuminga was forced into second-round action and exploded into their leading scorer: 20.8 points on 54.3% shooting. That dichotomy further complicates a restricted free agency that remains unsolved. Kuminga's personal ambitions were emboldened by his playoff performance, but the Warriors remain concerned about his fit when the full core is healthy. -- Anthony Slater

Signature stat: Kuminga led the Warriors in the paint in the past two seasons with 8.5 PPG last season and 10.0 PG in 2023-24.

Fantasy projection: 14.9 PTS, 4. 5 REB, 2.2 AST

2024 NBA Rank: Unranked

Powell had his best season in his 10th year, when he turned 32. You don't see that often. He thrived in the hole created by Paul George's departure from the Clippers; he is known for being one of the league's hardest workers; and he has turned himself into a multi-faceted offensive weapon. The Heat picked him up on the relative cheap in trade because the Clippers didn't want to pay him, but that might create huge motivation for a big season. -- Windhorst

Signature stat: Last season, Powell led the NBA in points per touch and ranked second in eFG% on jumpers (min. 500 attempts).

Fantasy projection: 22.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST

2024 NBA Rank: Unranked

In each of the past two years, Nembhard's game has gone to another level in the postseason, where he averaged more points, rebounds and assists, while his field goal percentage and 3-point shooting percentages increased (his 33.5% 3PT% in the regular season increased to 47.3 in the postseason). Not to mention the fact that he was Indiana's most relentless defender during the postseason, leading a full court press, slipping through screens and shutting off extra space for opposing ball handlers. With Haliburton sidelined for the season, Nembhard is going to become the team's primary ball handler, which should give him a chance to prove whether those playoff performances can carry over into a full season.-- Collier

Signature stat: Last season, Nembhard increased his 3-point percentage by 17.4 points from regular season to playoffs, the largest jump ever (min. 50 3PA).

Fantasy projection: 11.8 PTS, 5.8 AST, 1.4 STL

2024 NBA Rank: 45

Last March, on a signature move in the mid-range, DeRozan became only the 27th player in NBA history to score 25,000 career points. He is entering his 17th season. In his 16th season, he averaged 22.2 points, his 12th consecutive season of averaging above 20 points per game. DeRozan appeared in 77 games, the 12th time in his career that he has played at least 74 games. DeRozan, 36, remains highly productive and durable, but the defensive question marks and flawed supporting casts have kept him from the biggest stage since his Toronto days. DeRozan has only appeared in five total playoff games since 2019. -- Slater

Signature stat: Last season, DeRozan made 293 mid-range shots -- 119 more than any other player. He's led the NBA in mid-range FGs in 3 of the past 4 seasons.

Fantasy projection: 22.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.7 AST

2024 NBA Rank: Unranked

Okongwu became the starter on Jan. 20 and from February on, the center scored in double figures in 27 of his last 33 games of the season. He also had 18 double-doubles during that span. Okongwu and new addition Kristaps Porzingis could be one of the best center tandems in the NBA if Porzingis can stay healthy. With more opportunity and talent on the roster, Okongwu could be poised to average a double-double in the coming season. -- Youngmisuk

Signature stat: One of six players last season to average 15 points, 10 rebounds and 55% field goals (minimum 30 games from Jan. 14 to the end of the season).

Fantasy projection: 13.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.0 BLK

2024 NBA Rank: Unranked

During his second season, Camara went from second-round steal to legit building block for the Blazers. Not only did Camara earn All-Defensive second team honors because of his capability to guard all five positions, but he also made strides on offense. Camara shot 37.5% on 3s and averaged 11.3 PPG, forcing opponents to respect him. After the All-Star break, Camara shot an effective 59%, accounting for the added value of 3s. Camara's single best skill might be drawing charges -- a league-high 31 of them, per NBA Advanced Stats. -- Pelton

Signature stat: Camara defended the second most All-Stars for 1,080 halfcourt matchups last season. He also drew 91 offensive fouls, the most since 2013-14.

Fantasy projection: 11.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 STL

2024 NBA Rank: 40

Somehow, this will mark the 10th season for Ingram. The former No. 2 overall pick played just 18 games last season due to a severe ankle sprain, after which he was traded to Toronto, which signed him to a three-year, $120 million contract extension. He hasn't played a game since Dec. 7, 2024, and his lone All-Star appearance came in 2019-20. But it will be intriguing to see how he plays alongside Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett for the foreseeable future. -- Holmes

Signature stat: The Raptors ranked last in off-the-dribble jumpers last season. However, Ingram ranked seventh in such makes over the past five seasons.

Fantasy projection: 21.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5.4 AST

2024 NBA Rank: 68

Miller's promising sophomore season lasted just 27 games before he was sidelined with a torn ligament in his right wrist. Before that, he averaged 21 points and looked like a dynamic playmaker alongside LaMelo Ball. He hasn't played since January, and he'll join a very different roster, with rookies Kon Knueppel and Liam McNeeley, along with veterans Colin Sexton and Mason Plumlee among several offseason additions. While it remains to be seen how he'll fit into the mix, the glimpses he showed before his injury were especially promising, and alongside Ball, Miller should continue to ascend. -- Holmes

Signature stat: Miller ended last season with 20 straight games of multiple 3-pointers made, tying the longest streak in the Hornets franchise history.

Fantasy projection: 19.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST

2024 NBA Rank: 77

At 6-9, with a near 7-foot wingspan, McDaniels covers a lot of space just by being on the court. And the consistency in which he was available to use his long arms to harass the ball on defense and churn his long legs to score the ball in transition on offense made 2024-25 a career season for the small forward. McDaniels played in all 82 games for the first time in his five years in the league and had his finest postseason yet, averaging playoff bests in points (14.7), rebounds (5.6) and steals (1.3) per game. His 25 points on 11-for-13 shooting in Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs helped the No. 6-seeded Wolves go on to upset the No. 3 Los Angeles Lakers and make it all the way to the conference finals. -- McMenamin

Signature stat: Last season, McDaniels was one of five players with 1,000 points, 100 steals and 50 blocks -- joining Gilgeous-Alexander, Anunoby, Daniels and Harden.

Fantasy projection: 12.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 STL

2024 NBA Rank: 92

The epitome of homegrown talent in Houston, Smith was rewarded over the offseason with a $122 million rookie extension. Smith provides versatility on defense and floor spacing, not to mention optionality with the big lineups the Rockets will employ throughout the season. Houston drafted Smith No. 3 overall in 2022, and he has played an important role in the team's culture and growth over the years as a starter and reserve near the end of last season and the playoffs. -- Wright

Signature stat: Last season, the Rockets went 40-17 with Smith and 12-13 without. When he came off the bench, Houston went 15-3.

Fantasy projection: 13.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST

2024 NBA Rank: 56

The Mavs believe that Lively, a springy 7-footer with the ability to protect the rim and guard on the perimeter, has the potential to develop into a Defensive Player of the Year. He's a spectacular finisher who has dunked 207 of his 355 career buckets, but Lively likely won't get as many lobs after Luka Doncic's departure. Lively has proven he can be a force when he's on the floor, but he's been limited to a total of 91 games in his two NBA seasons and had offseason foot surgery. -- MacMahon

Signature stat: Lively shot 73% on field goals since entering the NBA in 2023 -- the best among players with 400-plus shots over the last two seasons.

Fantasy projection: 9.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.7 BLK

2024 NBA Rank: 74

After missing 58 games two seasons ago because of nagging foot issues, LaVine resurrected his value with three scorching, healthy months to open last season. The Bulls leveraged that into a deadline deal, roping LaVine's large contract into the De'Aaron Fox three-team trade, sending LaVine to Sacramento. He has two years and $96.4 million left on his deal. He has his defensive flaws and health question marks, but when he plays to his full potential, he's explosive. In 72 games last season split between two teams, he averaged 23.3 points on 51% shooting, making 44.6% of his high volume of 3s. His 239 makes from deep were the eighth most in the NBA. -- Slater

Signature stat: He was one of four players (Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant and Karl-Anthony Towns) to average 20 points, shooting 50% on field goals and 40% 3s last season.

Fantasy projection: 23.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.2 AST

2024 NBA Rank: 58

White has emerged as the Bulls' most consistent offensive player during his breakout stretch the past two seasons. Two years ago, the former No.7 overall pick primarily came off the bench aside from a few spot starts for Chicago. Fast-forward to last season, where he averaged 20.4 points and 4.5 assists on 45% shooting (37% from 3) in 74 games, picking up the gap in production after the team traded away Zach LaVine. White is entering the final season of his contract this season, and he has thoroughly outplayed it, making an extension unlikely and opening up questions about his future in Chicago. -- Collier

Signature stat: Last season, he had a career-high 20.4 points per game and made 216 3s -- the most in Bulls' history for a single season.

Fantasy projection: 20.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.9 AST

2024 NBA Rank: 89

We're about to find out just how important playing alongside Nikola Jokic was to Porter Jr.'s career. The 6-10 forward played a key role for the Nuggets as a floor spacer next to Jokic and was remarkably durable, playing through injuries like he did in the playoffs with a separated shoulder. But Porter always believed he was capable of more playmaking and shot creating, if given the opportunity, and it looks like he's going to get that chance with the rebuilding Nets after being traded in the offseason. -- Shelburne

Signature stat: He had the second-best catch-and-shoot 3-point percentage among 1,000-plus attempts over the past three seasons -- only behind Curry.

Fantasy projection: 19.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.1 AST

2024 NBA Rank: 61

One of the big questions surrounding Mike Brown's arrival in New York, assuming this roster is healthy, is choosing between Hart and Mitchell Robinson as the fifth starter. Regardless, Hart's lunch pail work ethic and knack for winning plays have already made him a fan favorite, endearing him to the Madison Square Garden crowd in the same way players like John Starks did in past iterations of the franchise. -- Bontemps

Signature stat: Last season, he had nine triple-doubles -- the most in a season in Knicks history (passed Walt Frazier, 1968-69).

Fantasy projection: 13.0 PTS, 9.4 REB, 5.6 AST

2024 NBA Rank: 76

Last season, Herro bounced back from injury to have his most efficient and best playmaking season, and he was a bright light on a Heat team that endured Jimmy Butler's daily turbulence and Bam Adebayo's overall down season. He'll have to overcome similar hurdles in 2025-26 after undergoing surgery this offseason that will keep him sidelined at the start. There are times when his offense-first and shot-heavy play can feel like empty calories, especially when the Heat had their worst season in a decade. -- Windhorst

Signature stat: He is the fourth Heat player to average 20 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists in a season -- joining Butler, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

Fantasy projection: 23.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.4 AST

2024 NBA Rank: Unranked

Playing for a rebuilding Brooklyn Nets team, Johnson was an unlikely No. 1 option on offense, posting a career-high 23% usage rate while simultaneously improving his efficiency. Johnson made 58% of 2-point attempts and a career-high 2.8 3s per game, producing the best true shooting percentage of his career (.632). Dealt to Denver for Michael Porter Jr., Johnson probably will play a smaller role but should feast on the open looks created by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets would love if Johnson, who has never played more than 66 games in a season, could surpass that. -- Pelton

Signature stat: Last season, Johnson had career highs in points, field goal percentage and assists. He also averaged 50.4 touches, up from 39.5 in 2022-23.

Fantasy projection: 17.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.9 AST

2024 NBA Rank: Unranked

After a draft-night trade to Portland, Avdija continued his unlikely ascent into a go-to option on offense. Avdija's full-season stats mask some of his development after a slow adjustment to a new system. Starting with his first 20-point game as a Blazer, Avdija averaged 19.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists from Nov. 29 onward. Included were a pair of triple-doubles, matching the most any Portland player has had in a season since Clyde Drexler. For all of the Blazers' recent lottery picks, Avdija looks like the centerpiece of their rebuilding efforts. -- Pelton

Signature stat: Avdija had career highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals last season. He also averaged 24.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists on 51-43-82 splits in the final 16 games of the season.

Fantasy projection: 17.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 4.2 AST

2024 NBA Rank: Unranked

As a two-way force on the perimeter during the Pacers' improbable run to the Finals, Nesmith was one of the breakout stars of the postseason. He was often tasked with defending the opposing team's best perimeter players while shooting lights-out as a 3-point shooter on offense. He not only shot 43% from deep during the regular season but caught fire in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals while hitting eight 3s to lead Indiana's comeback victory at Madison Square Garden that would propel the Pacers to a series victory. -- Collier

Signature stat: Nesmith shot 49.2% on 3s in 2025 playoffs -- the best in a single postseason (minimum 100 attempts).

Fantasy projection: 14.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST

2024 NBA Rank: 85

For the fourth consecutive season, Dort averaged fewer points, a stat that reflects the Thunder's growth into champions rather than anything he's doing wrong. Oklahoma City would rather Dort focus on locking down wing scorers, a role that earned him All-Defensive first-team honors for the first time and a fourth-place finish in Defensive Player of the Year honors. But Dort has also become a dangerous 3-point shooter, making a career-high 2.4 per game at a 41% clip last season. The combination is an ideal 3-and-D role player to complement the Thunder's stars. -- Pelton

Signature stat: He drew 55 offensive fouls -- tied for the second most in the NBA behind Toumani Camara.

Fantasy projection: 10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 STL

2024 NBA Rank: 50

Last season, Ball averaged a career-high 25.2 points but was denied an All-Star nod given his team's dreadful performance, with the Hornets ultimately winning only 19 games. But he nonetheless forms the center of a young core that added Duke swingman Kon Knueppel, one of the best shooters in the 2025 draft. A key question is Ball's availability. He played only 22 games in 2023-24 and 47 last season -- all because of injuries. (He has suffered repeated ankle woes.) But when healthy, he has proved to be one of the more dynamic point guards in the game, both with his scoring, rebounding and passing. As he goes, so go the Hornets. -- Holmes

Signature stat: He is the first Hornet to average 25 points and 7 assists in a season. Last season, the team went 3-32 when he sat out 35 games.

Fantasy projection: 26.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 7.9 AST

2024 NBA Rank: Unranked

The Nuggets' bet on Braun paid off last season, when he averaged career highs of 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals after being elevated into the starting lineup following the free agency exit of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. He shot 58% from the field while making 89 3s -- joining teammate and three-time MVP Nikola Jokic as the only player who had accomplished the feat in a season. The next step for Braun, who shot 39.7% on 3s, is to increase his long-range volume. -- MacMahon

Signature stat: He had 196 transition field goals made -- the most since LeBron James (2013-14), per GeniusIQ.

Fantasy projection: 15.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 STL

2024 NBA Rank: 27

In six seasons in New Orleans, the face of the Pelicans' franchise has played 60 or more games only twice, with on-court and off-court issues derailing his early career. His health and conditioning have long been problematic. He was also sued in May by a woman who alleged that he committed "sexual, physical, emotional and financial" abuse over a multiyear relationship. He averaged 24.6 points in 30 games in 2024-25 before he was shut down in March after suffering a lower back bruise. With executive Joe Dumars now leading the Pelicans, perhaps the wildly talented Williamson has a chance for a fresh start, but expectations will be measured given his track record. -- Holmes

Signature stat: He was the only player to average 25 points and shoot 60% from the field from Jan. 25 to the end of last season.

Fantasy projection: 26.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 5.5 AST

2024 NBA Rank: 72

Coming off a season in which he posted career-high averages in points (20.2), rebounds (4.5) and assists (5.8) while dutifully catering his game to first fit with LeBron James and Anthony Davis and then James and Luka Doncic on the fly, Reaves is betting on himself for 2025-26. Reaves and his representatives turned down a four-year, nearly $90 million contract extension offer from the Lakers in June, setting himself up to test unrestricted free agency next summer and sign a new deal worth well over $100 million. Not that the Lakers won't be interested in keeping him then, after signing him as a rookie when he went undrafted in 2021. "He just keeps proving himself over and over and over again," Lakers governor Jeanie Buss told ESPN in April. "We're just lucky to have him." -- McMenamin

Signature stat: He is the second Lakers player with 200-plus 3s in a season -- joining D'Angelo Russell (2023-24).

Fantasy projection: 18.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.5 AST

2024 NBA Rank: 95

Like the Magic, Suggs is looking to bounce back from an injury-marred season. The tough point guard sat out all but one game after Jan. 3 because of injuries. He would later require season-ending surgery on his left knee. A healthy Suggs is a huge key to the Magic's success with his defense and competitive leadership. He averaged a career-high 16.2 points and 4.0 rebounds in 35 starts. If Orlando is going to realize its full playoff potential, it will need a healthy Suggs. -- Youngmisuk

Signature stat: Last season, the Magic went 20-15 with Suggs and 21-26 without him. Suggs, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner played together in only six games last season.

Fantasy projection: 15.7 PTS, 3.6 AST, 1.5 STL

2024 NBA Rank: Unranked

Like just about everyone on the Pelicans in 2024-25, Murphy's season was affected by injury. In late March, he suffered a torn labrum in his shoulder against the Detroit Pistons that required surgery and ended what had been a breakout season for the then-24-year-old. In only 53 games, Murphy averaged career highs in points (21.2), rebounds (5.1) and assists (3.5) and is widely regarded as one of the best 3-and-D players in the game. -- Shelburne

Signature stat: He averaged a career-high 21.2 points, and it was his third season with 150-plus 3s made -- tied for the most in Pelicans history.

Fantasy projection: 20.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.2 AST

2024 NBA Rank: 81

After playing a critical role in the Pacers' run to the 2025 NBA Finals, Turner leaving Indiana for rival Milwaukee was, perhaps, the most shocking move of the offseason. Turner had become a mainstay with the Pacers, surviving years of trade rumors to transform his game into a strong combination of rim-protecting and floor spacing that was perfect for Indiana's free-flowing offense. He has led the league in blocks per game twice in his career and shot a career-best 39.6% from 3 last season on 5.5 attempts. The Bucks are going to rely heavily on Turner to produce on both ends of the court after paying a hefty price to sign him in free agency. -- Collier

Signature stat: One of three players with 700 3s made and 1,400 blocks.

Fantasy projection: 17.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.2 BLK

2024 NBA Rank: 88

Hartenstein gave the Thunder exactly what it hoped for in his first season with the team, averaging a double-double (11.2 PPG, 10.7 RPG) for the first time in his career in just under 28 minutes per game. Chet Holmgren's injury issues last season limited the Thunder's ability to deploy a double-big lineup, and even when they were both healthy in the playoffs, the team abandoned the strategy at critical times against the Nuggets and Pacers. So it'll be interesting to see how coach Mark Daigneault and his staff tweak things with Hartenstein and Holmgren in Year 2. -- Shelburne

Signature stat: He had career highs in points and rebounds last season, and is the first Thunder player to average 10 points and 10 rebounds since Westbrook (2018-19).

Fantasy projection: 10.4 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.1 BLK

2024 NBA Rank: Unranked

Daniels' first season with the Hawks produced a Most Improved Player award, a second-place finish in Defensive Player of the Year voting and All-Defensive first-team honors. The third-year guard averaged 3.0 steals while scoring 14.1 points, grabbing 5.9 rebounds and shooting 34% from 3. All of this was in just his first season as a starter. With Onyeka Okongwu and Kristaps Porzingis' shot-blocking now behind him in the paint, Daniels should have more help and ability to gamble on defense. If his outside shot continues to improve, Daniels could be a top-50 player. -- Youngmisuk

Signature stat: Last season, Daniels had 229 steals -- the most since Gary Payton (1995-96) -- and he was the first player to average 3.0 steals since 1990-91.

Fantasy projection: 13.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.9 STL

2024 NBA Rank: 21

George's first season in Philadelphia, after being the crown jewel of free agency, saw him play only 41 games as part of a truly depressing season (the only positive was the 76ers being able to keep their first-round draft pick). Now, George is recovering from a knee procedure in July that probably will cause him to sit out the start of the season. -- Bontemps

Signature stat: He played 41 games last season, the third fewest in his career. He also averaged 16.2 points, his lowest since 2011-12 (minimum 10 games).

Fantasy projection: 18.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.7 STL

2024 NBA Rank: 59

Caruso's statistics never look all that impressive. Last season, he averaged 7.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals in just 19 minutes. But his impact on the Thunder during their championship run was undeniable. From leadership and basketball IQ to defensive intensity and clutch 3-point shotmaking during the playoffs, Caruso far exceeded expectations as the "veteran" leader on the NBA's youngest team. -- Shelburne

Signature stat: He had 17 steals in the 2025 NBA Finals -- the most off the bench since steals became an official stat in 1974.

Fantasy projection: 7.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 STL

The 18-year-old Flagg, who might be the most anticipated American prospect since LeBron James, arrives in the NBA in a distinctive position of being a No. 1 pick on a veteran-heavy roster with playoff aspirations. Mavs coach Jason Kidd plans to give the 6-foot-9 Flagg plenty of opportunity to prove that he can flourish as a point forward. Kidd took a similar approach with a young Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, but the Greek Freak wasn't surrounded by 30-something future Hall of Famers the way Flagg will be in Dallas. -- MacMahon

Signature stat: He was the first ACC freshman to lead a team in points, rebounds and assists since freshmen became eligible in 1972-73.

Fantasy projection: 19.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 4.3 AST

2024 NBA Rank: 66

Green made his ninth All-Defensive team last season, his fifth time on the first team. He spent the final month campaigning for the Defensive Player of the Year award and, had he won at 35, he would've been the oldest to do it. Green finished third in the voting. He isn't quite the steals hound and rim-protecting leaper he was in his late 20s. But the defensive brain is still powerful, and his impact on that end is enough to keep him among the elite. His offensive limitations handcuff certain lineups. He made a decent 32.5% of his 3s last season, but teams don't guard him on the perimeter. That will continue to be an issue. But the Warriors had the NBA's best defense after the All-Star break -- and he is the key reason. -- Slater

Signature stat: Last season he made the All-Defensive team for the ninth time -- the most since entering the NBA in 2012-13.

Fantasy projection: 8.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 5.8 AST