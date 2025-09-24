Open Extended Reactions

Free agent center/forward Precious Achiuwa has agreed to a one-year deal with the Miami Heat, sources told ESPN.

This serves as a reunion for the Heat's No. 20 pick in the 2020 NBA draft after Achiuwa's productive stints in New York and Toronto over the past four seasons. The Heat have searched for size in the frontcourt to support star center Bam Adebayo this season.

In 2021, the Raptors acquired Achiuwa and Goran Dragic from the Heat in a sign-and-trade deal for Kyle Lowry.

Achiuwa has appeared in 320 career games, averaging 7.6 points and 5.7 rebounds.