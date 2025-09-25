Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain suffered a UCL tear in his right thumb in a workout Thursday, the team announced, casting his availability for the start of the season in doubt.

He and the 76ers are working with specialists to determine what the next steps in his treatment plan will be, the team said.

McCain, 21, is coming off averaging 15.3 points in 23 games last season after being the 16th overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft before a meniscus tear, and subsequent surgery, in December prematurely ended his season.

McCain was expected to play a significant role for Philadelphia this season, either starting alongside All-Star Tyrese Maxey in the 76ers' backcourt or coming off the bench.

McCain's minutes will now go to Quentin Grimes, presuming the restricted free agent eventually comes to an agreement with Philadelphia to return this season, rookie VJ Edgecombe and veteran Kyle Lowry.

Philadelphia is already dealing with uncertain injury situations involving both superstar center Joel Embiid and All-Star wing Paul George. There has been no update on Embiid's status since he underwent left knee surgery this spring, and he hasn't played in a game since February after playing in only 19 games this season.

Embiid is scheduled to speak at media day Friday. So, too, is George, who underwent knee surgery in July and is expected to have an update on his status soon.

The 76ers are coming off an injury-riddled season across the board that saw them finish with one of the worst records in the league, allowing them to leap up to third in the NBA's draft lottery and eventually select Edgecombe in June's NBA draft.

Grimes, meanwhile, remains in a stalemate with the 76ers over a contract, and has until Oct. 1 to take the one-year and $8.7 million qualifying offer for the upcoming 2025-26 campaign.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported Wednesday that Grimes is unlikely to accompany the 76ers to Abu Dhabi for their preseason games with the New York Knicks next week. Philadelphia leaves on Sunday.