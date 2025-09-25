Kendrick Perkins says Joel Embiid feeling pressured to play through injury showcases the trust issues within the 76ers organization. (2:23)

Open Extended Reactions

When the Philadelphia 76ers revealed their latest classic uniforms on Wednesday, one NBA fan was focused on another aspect of the unveiling -- Jared McCain's bench press capabilities.

The 76ers guard posed in the Allen Iverson-era uniform while sitting on a bench. The notable detail? The bar was loaded with 2.5-pound plates. It prompted a question from a user on X: "why is jared mccain bench pressing 2.5lb plates?"

The post quickly went viral with McCain addressing the comments on his Instagram story on Wednesday. First, he wrote "Working on it" with two sad emojis, before posting a video of him curling an 8-pound dumbbell.

McCain -- who boasts 4.4 million followers on TikTok -- is known for his lighthearted posts on social media. Last year, he posted a video in the 76ers locker room with teammate Kyle Lowry that eclipsed seven million views.

The 21-year-old is coming off a rookie campaign where he averaged 15.3 points, 2.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 23 games, which earned him a spot in the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star weekend.

His season came to a premature end due to a lateral meniscus tear on his left knee that required surgery in December. The 76ers ruled him out for the season a month later.