The Philadelphia 76ers have their answer for this upcoming season's classic jersey.

The team is bringing back its iconic black uniforms from the 2000-01 season, celebrating the 25th anniversary of its Eastern Conference championship-winning team. It also marks the anniversary of Allen Iverson's MVP-winning campaign, when he averaged a league-high 31 points per game.

Philadelphia announced the return of the uniforms on Wednesday and will debut the look when it hosts the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 8. It will be worn for 14 other home games and six road matchups against playoff contenders from the 2000-01 season.

The 76ers wore the all-black uniforms from 1997 to 2009. The 2000-01 team, spearheaded by Iverson and Defensive Player of the Year Dikembe Mutombo, was one of the most successful squads in 76ers history.

"Some of my favorite memories came when I was wearing this uniform," Eric Snow, a guard on that 76ers team, said in a news release. "I enjoyed every moment of playing for my childhood team. This uniform represented the connection of players with the city and 76ers fans. Although we didn't accomplish our ultimate goal, I'm still thankful for the time I played in the 76ers uniform. Even now, I still meet people wherever I go who speak about the passion they had for our team and that run."

The Hardwood Classic Edition uniform is made to resemble the original look from a past era, with "Sixers" spelled out across the chest and a "76" logo on the shorts.

Philadelphia's threads include the popular "Sixers" watermark with a star as the dot over the "i," and a basketball whisking underneath it. The franchise had the "Sixers" watermark on its uniforms from 1997 to 2009.

The 76ers will also play on a classic-edition-themed court, which was unveiled Thursday.

"This uniform is more than just a piece of fabric; it represents an era of franchise history that embraced a distinct identity and captured the attention of the entire city," 76ers chief operating officer Lara Price said in the statement. "To see these uniforms back out on that court will bring back a lot of nostalgia, and we are excited to share that in many different ways with our fans this season."

Philadelphia went 56-26 in 2000-01, reaching the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in five games, marking the franchise's last Finals appearance.