Open Extended Reactions

Memphis Grizzlies forward/center Brandon Clarke will undergo an arthroscopic procedure to address knee synovitis, which he suffered during offseason training, the team announced Friday.

Clarke is set to be reevaluated in six weeks, sources told ESPN. The Grizzlies said Clarke is expected to make a full recovery from his synovitis, an issue affecting the lining of the knee joint, but did not disclose a timeline.

The 29-year-old Clarke missed the final month of the 2024-25 season with a posterior cruciate ligament sprain, which fully healed without surgery.

Clarke's injury announcement was one of a number of updates from the Grizzles on Friday. The team also said that center Zach Edey (ankle) and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (toe) had been cleared to begin ramping up basketball activities. Edey is set to miss another six to nine weeks, while Jackson is expected to return to play in four to six weeks, the Grizzlies said.

Clarke has dealt with a number of lower-body injuries in his career. Along with this latest issue and the PCL strain, he tore his left Achilles tendon late in the 2022-23 season and missed most of the following year.

He played in 64 games last season and averaged 8.3 points and 5.1 rebounds over 18.9 minutes. Clarke has two years and $25 million left on his contract.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.