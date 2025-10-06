Open Extended Reactions

LeBron James' cryptic "The Second Decision" post on social media Monday sent tickets for the Los Angeles Lakers' final home game of the 2025-26 regular season skyrocketing.

Before James' post, the least-expensive ticket for the April 12, 2026, game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena started at $82.

After James' post, prices spiked, with single tickets starting at $580 each, per Vivid Seats.

For two tickets to the Jazz-Lakers matchup, the cheapest get-in price starts at $760.

The ticket-price surge occurred as fans speculated that this could be James' last season. Despite the speculation, James downplayed retirement notions during the NBA's media days last week.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to be able to play the game that I love for another season," James said. "However the journey lays out this year, I'm super-invested because I don't know when the end is. I know it's a lot sooner than later."

James, 40, is preparing for his NBA-record 23rd season and eighth season with the Lakers.

"It's pretty cool to know how many miles I've got and still be able to play at a high level," James said. "For me, age is kind of just a number, but it is reality, too. You look at the history of the game, there's not been many guys at my age, especially going into Year 23, that have been able to play at a level like that. I just try not to take it for granted and just try to give the game as much as I can, inspire whoever I can."

The Lakers will open up the season against the Golden State Warriors at home Oct. 21.