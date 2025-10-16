Open Extended Reactions

METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Pelicans center Kevon Looney has been diagnosed with a left knee injury that is expected to sideline him for at least two to three weeks.

The Pelicans announced Looney's injury status Wednesday, referring specifically to his ailment as a proximal tibiofibular ligament sprain.

The injury occurred during a preseason exhibition in game in Australia against the South East Melbourne Phoenix on Oct. 5.

The 6-foot-9 Looney, who is entering his 11th NBA season, was part of three Golden State Warriors title-winning teams. He has averaged 5 points and 5.7 rebounds during his career and was among the more prominent free-agent acquisitions made this offseason by Joe Dumars, the Pelicans' new executive vice president of basketball operations.

The Pelicans' other centers include Yves Missi, a 2024 first-round draft choice out of Baylor.

Missi played in 73 games as a rookie, starting 67, and averaged 9.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 26.8 minutes per game.

The Pelicans open the regular season Oct. 22 at Memphis.