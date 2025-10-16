Open Extended Reactions

Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George is expected to miss opening night as he recovers from offseason knee surgery, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Thursday.

George is making significant progress, but still has checkmarks to hit before he plays in a regular-season game, sources said. He is expected that George will debut shortly into the regular season.

George underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee in July after suffering an injury during a workout and was expected to be reevaluated in September. He played in just 41 games last season after signing a four-year, $212 million maximum contract with Philadelphia in the summer of 2024.

The nine-time NBA All-Star dealt with a number of ailments last season, before receiving injections in his left adductor muscle and left knee and shutting down his season in March.

The 6-foot-8 forward averaged just 16.2 points last season, his fewest since his six-game 2014-15 campaign. George has played more than 56 games in a season just once since 2018-19.