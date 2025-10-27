INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said he has spoken to Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups since he was arrested Thursday as part of federal investigations into illegal sports betting and rigged poker games and said Billups is "really confident about the situation."

Speaking before the Clippers' game against the Trail Blazers on Sunday, Lue said that Billups has been like a brother to him since he was 17, and that he is the godfather to Billups' three daughters.

"It's hard to process," Lue said. "You hate to see him go through something like this, along with his three girls, who are my goddaughters, and his wife, Piper.

"I believe in Chauncey's character. I know who he is as a person. I've been with him since I was 17 years old. So, it's just hard to see something like this happen. He has my love and support always."

Asked how Billups seemed when he spoke to him, Lue said, "When you've known somebody so long, you can just tell by their voice -- if he's OK. Like I said, he's confident in what's going on. The toughest part just for him, just like his family going through with his daughters. But other than that, he's really confident about the situation.

"So just hearing his voice, I can just see that he's OK. So that was good to hear."

The Trail Blazers placed Billups on leave after his arrest and named Tiago Splitter as their interim coach. Portland defeated the Golden State Warriors on Friday night in its first game under Splitter.