Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards will miss two weeks with a right hamstring strain, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Edwards suffered the injury in the first quarter Sunday against the Indiana Pacers and did not return to the contest.

The Timberwolves initially described the injury as hamstring tightness, and coach Chris Finch did not provide an update after Minnesota's 114-110 victory.

Edwards converted a tough layup in traffic off a fast break with 3:07 elapsed in the game, taking hard contact before he looked for a foul call to no avail. The Pacers called timeout one second later, and Bones Hyland subbed in for Edwards during the break. The Timberwolves quickly announced he would not return.

A three-time All-Star who has just begun his sixth season, Edwards has played in 426 of a possible 445 games in his career, including the playoffs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.