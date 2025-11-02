Embiid can't get potential winning shot off in time as C's escape with win (0:19)

Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- The NBA has fined Philadelphia center Joel Embiid $50,000 for making what the league determined to be a lewd gesture during a game against Boston on Friday night.

The fine was announced Sunday by James Jones, the league's executive vice president and head of basketball operations.

Embiid scored while getting fouled with 7:08 remaining in the first quarter against the Celtics, then made a chopping gesture toward his groin. Embiid has now been fined at least four times in the past for making the gesture -- $75,000 in December 2024 (a game in which he made multiple gestures), $35,000 in October 2023 and $25,000 in January 2023.

Embiid appeared to take issue with the fine on social media, asking the league what's the difference between what he does and what officials do to call a blocking foul.

Yall better start fining the refs for doing the "Lewd", "blocking foul" gesture since I'm not allowed to do it #NFL https://t.co/WCkaPCOl9I — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) November 2, 2025

Philadelphia lost Friday's game, 109-108.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.