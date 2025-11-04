Open Extended Reactions

PORTLAND -- Playing without their three leading scorers from last season's final roster, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 123-115 on Monday night behind a combined 57 points from starters Deandre Ayton and Rui Hachimura and an unexpected 25-point performance from reserve guard Nick Smith Jr.

"I told the guys before the game, 'We have enough in this locker room to win this game,'" Lakers coach JJ Redick said. "My belief level in this group that's here in Portland right now and in uniform right now is as high as it's been."

The Lakers went from 3.5-point favorites earlier Monday at ESPN BET to 10.5-point underdogs after Luka Doncic (injury management coming back from a lower left leg contusion) and Austin Reaves (right groin soreness) were ruled out during the day. Los Angeles was already without LeBron James to begin the season as he recovers from sciatica on the right side of his body.

Down by as many as nine points in the third quarter, the Lakers rallied to take the lead late in the period with Smith contributing 17 points after halftime. The Lakers increased their lead to 14 points in the fourth quarter before coasting to the finish.

"JJ has given us opportunities like this when our guys are out and given us the freedom. You've got guys like Jake LaRavia and Nick Smith showing out," said Lakers center Deandre Ayton. Troy Wayrynen/Imagn Images

"You can't win in the NBA without stepping on the floor and expecting to win," Redick said. "I thought our guys had that from the start. Then that confidence, belief and truly connectivity in that second half was just awesome to watch. It was just awesome."

Ayton joked that the trend of improbable performances started last week with forward Jake LaRavia, who had 27 points at Minnesota to help the Lakers go 2-1 during the three games Doncic initially missed because of injury.

The Lakers have had six different players score at least 25 points in a game this season. Per ESPN Research, the 1971-72 Lakers, who went 69-13 and won the NBA championship, are the only other team with so many 25-point scorers in their first eight games.

"You've got to sit there and blame dudes like Jake LaRavia," Ayton said. "He started all this. You know, next man up mentality. Showing up, being on time and approaching the game a different way. JJ has given us opportunities like this when our guys are out and given us the freedom. You've got guys like Jake LaRavia and Nick Smith showing out."

Smith signed a two-way contract with the Lakers just before training camp after being waived by the Charlotte Hornets and came into the game with 9 points in 30 minutes all season. He called Monday night "probably the most fun I've had in a long time."

"Just coming together as a group, getting a big win, especially with our best players out," Smith said. "Bron, Luka, AR, those guys do a lot for us. Just to have a win like this for the young guys and the other players to step up like this is big for us."