Open Extended Reactions

Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green appeared to aggravate a right hamstring injury during the first quarter of Saturday's game against the LA Clippers and had to be helped off the court.

Green suffered the injury on a drive with just over 40 seconds left in the first quarter. He pulled up short and was left limping for the remainder of the possession. He was later ruled out.

Green has dealt with a right hamstring injury since before the season, first injuring it during training camp and then aggravating it while the team was in China during the preseason. He missed the Suns' first eight games before making his debut with Phoenix in Thursday's win over the Clippers.

The Suns acquired Green from the Rockets in a blockbuster deal that sent Kevin Durant to Houston.

Green had two points in seven minutes before exiting.