MIAMI -- Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will miss Wednesday night's game in Miami with ankle soreness.

The team's other headliners, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, are questionable.

Curry initially tweaked his right ankle last Friday night during a 49-point performance in San Antonio and then tweaked it again during the first half of Tuesday night's loss in Orlando.

He said postgame he wanted to see how it responded after a plane ride and some sleep. The Warriors ruled him out six hours before tip against the Heat. They are hopeful he will return Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers back in San Francisco.

Butler is dealing with the same lower back soreness that forced him to miss a game in Sacramento earlier this season. It's his second trip back to Miami since the Heat traded him to the Warriors last February.

Green and reserve guard Buddy Hield are both questionable with an illness. Veteran center Al Horford is resting on the second night of a back-to-back. Fifth-year wing Jonathan Kuminga remains out with knee tendinitis.

This is the end of a grueling road stretch for the Warriors. After Wednesday night, they will have played a league-high 17 games in the season's first 29 days across 12 cities, including an NBA-high five back-to-backs. Their next five games are at home.