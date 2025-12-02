Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker was ruled out of Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers because of a right groin injury, according to the team.

Booker played the first 10 minutes of the first quarter before being subbed out with Phoenix trailing 27-26. He scored 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting with 3 assists and 2 rebounds.

Booker came in having played in all 21 of Phoenix's games, leading the Suns in points (25.7) and assists (6.9).

The Suns surged ahead without him, outscoring the Lakers 35-21 in the second quarter to take a 66-52 halftime lead.

Phoenix is off to a 12-9 start under first-year coach Jordan Ott and at No. 7 in the Western Conference.