Australian guard Josh Giddey has posted his sixth triple-double of the NBA season and grabbed another slice of Chicago Bulls history, piloting his team to a much-needed home win over Cleveland.

After winning just one of their previous nine outings, the Bulls shot at 56% from the field in their 127-111 victory at the United Centre on Thursday (AEDT).

Chicago's best performance in some time marked their first home win in 25 days and first triumph over the Cavaliers since February 2024.

Giddey shone with 23 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds, as well as two steals.

The 23-year-old was 5-of-11 from three-point range, tying his career-high tally for made triples, and put the exclamation point on a strong display with a big late block on Thomas Bryant.

It was payback after Bryant previously mimicked Giddey falling after De'Andre Hunter's crossover last month.

Giddey's performance took his career tally to 24 triple-doubles, ranked outright 23rd all-time and just four behind the legendary Michael Jordan.

Giddey also now ranks third with 13 triple-doubles in a Bulls uniform, behind only Jordan (28) and Scottie Pippen (15).

Josh Giddey posted his sixth triple-double of the season. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

He has six this season after posting seven last season in his first campaign with the Bulls following a move from Oklahoma City Thunder.

Remarkably, Giddey is the first Bulls player in history with 400+ points, 200+ rebounds and 200+ assists in the team's first 25 games of the season.

"I'm feeling good," Giddey told CHSN post-game.

"Obviously you want to win as a player and I think that's the next step for me, is figuring out how to continue to lead these guys to wins.

"The stats and all that stuff is nice but I think winning is always No.1 on my priority list.

"We've got to figure out a way as a group and I've got to figure out how I can lead these guys as best I can to wins, and keep giving these people that come out every night to support us something to cheer for."

Chicago improved to 11-15, with Coby White (25 points) and Nikola Vucevic (20) also influential, while Cleveland slipped to 15-13 despite a game-high 32 points from Donovan Mitchell.

The Cavs are ranked ninth in the Eastern Conference, one spot above the Bulls, with the teams to renew hostilities in Cleveland on Saturday (AEDT).

Elsewhere, Australian centre Jock Landale posted a double-double for Memphis in their 116-110 win over Minnesota.

Landale had 20 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Grizzlies, while Jaren Jackson Jr added 28 points.