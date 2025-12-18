How to watch 2025 NBA-Disney 'Dunk the Halls' on ESPN2

Open Extended Reactions

It's time once again to bring the NBA to Walt Disney World. ESPN, Disney and the NBA will team up to deliver the second annual "Dunk the Halls" -- the real-time, animated NBA game -- on Christmas Day.

The New York Knicks will host the Cleveland Cavaliers in a special alternative animated presentation featuring Mickey, Minnie, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto and Chip and Dale cheering from the sidelines. Stitch is also set to make his "Dunk the Halls" debut on Main Street, USA, in Magic Kingdom Park.

Here are key facts about the second annual "Dunk the Halls":

When is the game?

The animated game will air on Christmas Day (Thursday, Dec. 25) at noon ET.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the animated action on ESPN2, Disney+, Disney Channel, Disney XD, in the ESPN App and in the NBA streaming hub.

Inside the second annual 'Dunk the Halls':

The storyline behind the second annual "Dunk the Halls" presentation begins with Mickey's Christmas wish to Santa Claus to once again bring the NBA to Magic Kingdom. Stitch's arrival turns the holiday hoops celebration on its head.

Each NBA player will appear as a motion-tracked animated version of himself. Viewers will see every play from the actual game at Madison Square Garden as it happens but in animated form.

How can fans access more NBA coverage from ESPN?

