Sources: Bulls send White, Conley to Hornets for Sexton, Dieng

The Chicago Bulls continued to overhaul their roster Wednesday, sending guard Coby White and Mike Conley to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Collin Sexton, Ousmane Dieng and three-second round picks, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Hornets acquired Dieng and a second-rounder from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Mason Plumlee, sources said. Dieng was then rerouted to Chicago amid multiple transactions.

White was drafted by Chicago in 2019 and his seven seasons with the organization made him the team's current longest-tenured player. But he was set to become a free agent this summer and now joins the red-hot Hornets, winners of seven consecutive games and eight of their past nine, in the middle of a potential push for the play-in tournament.

Charlotte trails Chicago by one game for the No.10 seed in the East.

White is averaging 18.6 points and 4.7 assists on 44% shooting in 29 games this season.

The Bulls have been active in the lead-up to Thursday's deadline, making a pair of moves Tuesday to acquire Jaden Ivey and Anfernee Simons while trading away Nikola Vucevic and Kevin Huerter.

Chicago now adds Dieng, the No. 11 pick in the 2022 draft, who is averaging about 11 minutes with 3.7 points and 1.6 rebounds for the Thunder. Dieng is still 22 and fits with the timeline of the rest of the Bulls' young core. Sexton, 27, is averaging 14.2 points on 48% shooting in 42 games this season.

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, the Bulls receive the least favorable 2029 second-round pick between Denver and Charlotte, a 2031 New York Knicks pick and 2031 Denver Nuggets pick.

The Hornets will receive the least favorable 2029 second-round pick between the Hawks and Heat from the Thunder as part of the deal that got them Dieng for Plumlee.