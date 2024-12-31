Breakers find their stride against tepid Taipans

Matt Mooney pulls up from deep late in the third quarter and nails the triple. (0:21)

Matt Mooney embraced the extra responsibility for the New Zealand Breakers and with Tacko Fall inspired their team to a drought-breaking 92-68 win over the Cairns Taipans.

The Breakers arrived at the Cairns Convention Centre having lost all eight games since adding Fall to the line-up and missing MVP candidate Parker Jackson-Cartwright, who was suspended after their Christmas loss to Tasmania.

Sam Mennenga of the New Zealand Breakers shoots against Cairns Taipans. Emily Barker/Getty Images

New Zealand showed a performance full of heart to dominate a listless Taipans outfit with Mooney delivering 23 points and 10 assists, and Fall 21 points and 11 boards in 16 minutes.

The last NBL game of 2024 pitted the two coldest teams against one another with the Snakes having lost 14 straight and not tasted a victory since beating Melbourne United all the way back on October 6.

The Breakers' last win had also been in Cairns back on November 16 and they returned to make a point of utilising the size advantage of Fall early on.

It worked a treat as he scored 10 points in the opening four minutes, as the Breakers opened up a 19-7 lead before turning that into a 14-point advantage during the second period.

New Zealand were still up 10 by half-time with Fall producing 16 points in just over nine minutes with the Snakes shooting 36 per cent from the field and 29 from three.

Mooney took control in the second half for the Breakers and he hit two threes in the third quarter to help the lead to 18 by three quarter-time, and it was out to as much as 26 in the fourth.

New Zealand cruised to the drought-breaking 24-point win from there on shooting 55 per cent from the field despite going 14-of-27 at the foul line.

Sam Mennenga enjoyed his return to Cairns with 11 points and five rebounds while Max Darling provided nine points.

It was a horror loss for Cairns who have now lost 15 straight and are 3-16. They shot at 32 per cent while having 14 turnovers from which New Zealand scored 24 points.

Tanner Groves battled hard for 21 points and eight rebounds with Sam Waardenburg providing 11 points, four rebounds and three assists.

The struggles of Rob Edwards (16 points, five turnovers, 2-of-11 shooting) and Taran Armstrong (two points, three turnovers, 1-of-10 shooting) proved problematic.