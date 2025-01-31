Bullets defy all the odds to win in Adelaide

Keandre Cook comes up huge for Brisbane as the Bullets stun the 36ers in Adelaide and avoid playoff elimination. (1:42)

Open Extended Reactions

The injury ravaged Brisbane Bullets produced a win for the ages to keep their slim NBL finals hopes alive and put those of the Adelaide 36ers in jeopardy with a 92-89 victory.

It's still going to take a lot to go the way of the Bullets for them to be any hope of breaking into the top six, but what they produced in Adelaide showed great heart and spirit.

Editor's Picks Future Boomers? Top prospects from 2025 National Performance Camp Olgun Uuc

Brisbane scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter for the only double-figure lead of the game and then held out Adelaide late who could not get back any closer than two.

The Bullets improve to 12-16 as a result with Casey Prather brilliant with 26 points and seven rebounds, while it was Adelaide's Kendric Davis who continued his off shooting night on the buzzer.

Mitch Norton and Casey Prather of the Brisbane Bullets embrace after the win. Photo by Sarah Reed/Getty Images

Kendric went 7-of-22 for the game and 1-of-8 from deep when he missed an attempted tying three for Adelaide, leaving them 13-14 as they missed a chance to confirm sixth position.

It was the 14th straight sellout of the season for the 36ers at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre and while Brisbane arrived missing Tyrell Harrison, Rocco Zikarsky, Josh Bannan, Emmett Naar and Deng Adel, they were on a mission.

The Bullets led for a lot of the first half, but Montrezl Harrell and Davis combined for the last five points to give Adelaide the 45-42 lead.

Little separated the teams with Adelaide going 15-of-38 from the field and Brisbane 15-of-37 before the Bullets sent a message to the home team with the first eight points of the last quarter to lead by 13.

The Sixers answered with the next 11 but Brisbane weren't to be denied, with Prather receiving plenty of help as Keandre Cook tallied 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Get the best news, analysis, and opinion straight to your phone! Join ESPN on WhatsApp. MORE

Tohi Smith-Milner also had 14 points and 10 boards with four threes, Isaac White 13 points and four assists, Josh Adams 10 points and five rebounds, and captain Mitch Norton 10 points, five rebounds and three assists along with terrific defence on Davis.

It could be a pivotal loss for Adelaide, who will finish on the road to South East Melbourne and Perth.

Davis finished with 24 points and 10 assists despite his shooting woes.

Harrell provided 20 points and 10 rebounds, DJ Vasiljevic 20 points, 10 boards and four assists, and Isaac Humphries 14 points, six rebounds and three assists.