Every week, ESPN's Megan Hustwaite brings together the stories that have caught her eye across the WNBL.

Megs' Notebook

Jewels' time to shine

The Apple Isle's most successful basketball export says the addition of a Tasmania WNBL team is a game-changer.

Hollie Florance (née Grima) was born and raised in Evandale near Launceston, and played in Australia's first-ever senior gold medal -- the 2006 FIBA World Cup, won silver at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and was WNBL MVP in 2006-2007.

As a teen, she moved to Canberra to fulfil a scholarship at the Australian Institute of Sport and says the WNBL's ninth franchise, unveiled as the Tasmania Jewels on Tuesday, unearths a new pathway for young girls.

"It's really exciting. It's been a long time coming so for Tassie to get a team and young girls growing up to now have the opportunity to stay in their home state and play basketball at the highest level in Australia is a great thing," she told ESPN.

"Growing up, I played domestic, there wasn't rep basketball like there is in Melbourne or Sydney. I sat on the bench for the Launceston Tornadoes when they were in SEABL and that was the pathway when I was coming through - to try and get an opportunity with them.

"The Opals came to Tassie to play a game and I was in the Northern Tassie under-14s and we played a curtain raiser. I lined up to get Jenny Whittle and Rachael Sporn's signatures and four years later I was playing with them at the Worlds in 2002 and rooming with Sandy Brondello."

The Jewels won't be the state's first WNBL team, the Hobart Islanders lay claim to that title having played in the league for a decade from 1986 to 1996, winning the championship in 1991.

Keely Froling was born in Townsville, but is based in Tasmania in the off-season where she lives with partner Parker, and is a ready-made star and leader for the league's newest franchise that, under former WNBL player Kayla Steindl, will begin planning its inaugural roster.

The newest WNBL team will be called the jewels. ESPN/Getty Images

Polly has a cracker

Olivia Pollerd has revealed the mental preparation she's put into readying herself to replace Marianna Tolo in Bendigo's starting line-up.

With Tolo announcing her pregnancy last week, the 23-year-old rookie stepped in and stepped up with 21 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal in last Friday's win over Sydney and then 14 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal against Adelaide on Sunday.

"The physical work and hard work on the court, that's always consistent and I feel really good with how I prepare with training, indi's and extra shots. The biggest thing is definitely the mental side especially with it being my first season in the league," Pollerd explained.

"So, I have been slowly, mentally preparing myself to do a bit more. My coaches and teammates are seriously so amazing in giving me confidence as a first-year player and I couldn't be in a better situation with the confidence they instil in me and the trust.

"They're the freaking best and I've got so many people in my corner who back me so I just go out there, feel the game and do what I can to help us get the wins especially when we're down a few without Tolo and Casey (injured Casey Samuels."

Bendigo's tour of regional Victoria continues on Friday when it hosts Geelong in Ballarat.

Olivia Pollerd (L) puts in defensive work against Sharne Robati. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Howzat?!

She's the best three-point shooter in the league but on Tuesday night Olympian Amy Atwell was throwing down a flame of a different kind.

The Perth Lynx star bowled the celebrity ball before Perth Scorchers' WBBL game against the Melbourne Renegades at the WACA.

She played some cricket at the beach and primary school growing up and the right-armer looked like she knew what she was doing when she sent one down to the applause of the Scorchers team.

"I feel like the technique was good, I just let go of it too early and it was short," Atwell laughed.

"It was really cool and the Scorchers girls are so talented. We'd love to get them down to one of our games during the season for a three-point shooting competition."

OPALS WATCH - Round 7

Isabelle Bourne (Flyers): 28 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals vs. Townsville

Isobel Borlase (Spirit): 27 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists vs. Adelaide

Amy Atwell (Lynx): 22 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal vs. Canberra

Isobel Borlase (Spirit): 21 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals vs. Sydney

Miela Sowah (Fire): 20 points vs Flyers vs. Southside

Courney Woods (Fire): 17 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, 3 steals vs. Southside

GAME OF THE WEEK - ROUND 8

Perth Lynx vs. Southside

Friday December 5, Perth High Performance Centre 6.30pm (AWST)

It's been a long time coming and now Perth gets to unveil its huge signing in front of a home and likely sold-out crowd.

Chinese star Han Xu made a seamless debut with an equal-game high 22 points against Canberra last week and now goes head-to-head with Flyers star and triple Olympian Cayla George under Friday night lights.

Han Xu in action for the Lynx. Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images

It's a match-up that's played out on the international stage in recent years and George, with her size, high IQ and rich experience, will be one of the only players capable of slowing down the gun import this season.

Other fascinating duels that will go a long way in deciding the game include point guards Ally Wilson and Maddy Rocci doing battle and the in-form Issie Bourne up against workhorse Anneli Maley.

Fixtures

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 5

Spirit vs. Geelong Red

Energy Arena, 5:30pm (AEDT)

Lynx vs. Southside

Perth High performance Centre, 9:30pm (AEDT)

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 6

Townsville vs. Sydney Uni Flames

Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre, 7:00pm (AEDT)

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 7

Geelong vs. UC Capitals

Geelong Arena, 12:30pm (AEDT)

Southside vs. Spirit

State Basketball Centre (Wantirna, VIC), 6:30pm (AEDT)

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9

UC Capitals vs. Adelaide Lightning

AIS Arena, 7.00pm (AEDT)

