Week 2 of the 2023 college football season was highlighted by a great Texas win over Alabama, a game that featured numerous 2024 NFL draft prospects. But we also saw another impressive Colorado win to begin the Deion Sanders era, a big Miami victory over Texas A&M, a narrow overtime W for North Carolina and a bunch of blowouts for the nation's top teams. How'd the top draft prospects look in Saturday's action? Who is standing out in the early weeks of the season?

NFL draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr., Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and Steve Muench answered big draft-related questions coming out of the weekend's slate. Then Miller picked out prospects rising up his draft board, and Reid identified players currently flying under the radar who could get a draft stock boost with more high-level play. Muench broke down a key highlight that is making him go back to the tape for more evaluation, and Kiper turned the page to Week 3 with three things to watch for next weekend. Finally, our analysts emptied their notebooks with everything they saw and heard over the weekend.

Jump to:

Texas-Alabama takeaways | Sanders' stock

Risers | Under the radar | Back to the tape

Week 3 lookahead | Latest draft buzz, notes

What is your biggest takeaway from Texas-Alabama?