As talent evaluators powered through their prep for the 2024 NFL draft, not one said the quarterback class was so good, so deep, it could come off the board like almost no other before it.

Yet, five days before the draft kicks off, the mock drafts, rumor mill and desperation level at the position has brought the potential -- again -- for history.

If five quarterbacks are selected among the top 12 picks this year, it will be just the second time since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 (1999 was the other). And if four quarterbacks are selected this year among the top 12 picks, it will be just the fifth time since the merger.

But that's been a fairly recent shift in the league's approach to the board. Of the four times four quarterbacks have been taken among the top 12 picks, two of those have happened in the previous six drafts, and three in the previous 13 drafts.

Suddenly the league wants to take a shot on quarterbacks as much as every fan who is desperate for an elite signal-caller would like them to. And that will be the biggest storyline Thursday (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App).

With that in mind, we present a top 100 based on grades, not position. This isn't a mock draft, but the top 100 players ranked, regardless of position.

Thanks to all who took the time to chat, answer piles of questions and put up with this annual project, including some who have put up with it for well over three decades.

Note: Best verified or electronically timed 40-yard dash time in parentheses.

1. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State, 6-foot-3¼, 209 pounds (DNR)

Harrison is the first two-time All-American wide receiver in Ohio State history and first two-time unanimous All-America wide receiver in the Big Ten in almost three decades. He has elite route construction and high-end play speed, and he can catch the ball any place on the field.

Drafted No. 4 by the Arizona Cardinals

2. Malik Nabers, WR, LSU, 5-11¾, 200 (4.42)

Nabers led the SEC in receptions for two consecutive seasons. While some will quibble with the details in his routes, his explosiveness (42-inch vertical jump at pro day), speed and toughness far outweigh anything else. His 34 receptions of 20-plus yards in 2023 led the country.

Drafted No. 6 by the New York Giants

3. Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia, 6-3⅛, 243 (DNR)

Bowers was the first back-to-back Mackey Award winner and fits every part of an NFL passing game. He has elite hands, body control and separation in his routes. Bowers scored 26 TDs and averaged 14.5 yards per catch over his three collegiate seasons at Georgia. He lined up all over the formation in the Bulldogs' high-powered attack and also averaged 10.2 yards per carry on 19 career rushing attempts.

Drafted No. 13 by the Las Vegas Raiders

4. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington, 6-2⅞, 212 (4.45)

Odunze led the FBS with 1,640 receiving yards in 2023, averaging a staggering 17.8 yards per catch. He scored 21 total TDs (20 receiving, one rushing) over his past 27 games and displays rare body control that gives him the ability to win contested catches more than any other receiver in this draft. His 32 receptions of at least 20 yards were second in the FBS only to Nabers.

Drafted No. 9 by the Chicago Bears

5. Caleb Williams, QB, USC, 6-1⅛, 214 (DNR)

Williams' improvisational skills and ability to extend plays are considered the best many scouts have seen in years. He finished his collegiate career with 120 total touchdowns and a long list of "How did he do that?" plays to go along with 14 interceptions. Williams will need to improve his decision-making when leaving the pocket (33 career fumbles) and clean up his accuracy when going deep.

Drafted No. 1 by the Chicago Bears

6. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU, 6-3¼, 210 (DNR)

Daniels threw 40 TD passes and four interceptions in his 2023 Heisman Trophy-winning season, averaging a FBS-high 11.7 yards per attempt. He also rushed for 1,184 yards and 10 TDs last season. Daniels' slight frame might concern some teams, especially since he doesn't shy away from contact. But he plays with awareness, possesses high-end decision-making skills and maintains consistent accuracy all over the field. Some NFL personnel executives have Daniels graded as high as Williams.

Drafted No. 2 by the Washington Commanders

7. Joe Alt, T, Notre Dame, 6-8⅝, 321 (5.05)

Alt is a two-time All-American that is a pro-ready, big-framed tackle with high-end movement skills and recovery ability. He is simply difficult to get around, even for the most talented rushers. And when he does get into trouble, his strength allows him to clean up almost any difficulties.

Drafted No. 5 by the Los Angeles Chargers

8. Dallas Turner, OLB, Alabama, 6-2¾, 247 (4.46)

Turner is not as polished a pass-rusher as former teammate Will Anderson Jr. was heading into last year's draft, but Turner's strength is at the top of the scale, and he recorded a wide receiver-level 40-yard dash time and a 40½-inch vertical jump at the combine. He finished his career at Alabama with 23.5 sacks (11 in 2023) and 33.5 tackles for loss.

Drafted No. 17 by the Minnesota Vikings

9. Jared Verse, DE, Florida State, 6-3⅞, 254 (4.58)

After transferring from Albany (where he arrived as a tight end), Verse had 18 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss in 25 games for the Seminoles. He is the full package of relentlessness and savvy and a walk-in starter who will catch on quickly, especially against more physical NFL offensive tackles.

Drafted No. 19 by the Los Angeles Rams

10. Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama, 5-11¾, 189 (4.50)

If you talk to NFL secondary coaches, there are few safer bets than Crimson Tide defensive backs. Their technique is routinely at the top of the scale. Add in the ability/work ethic it takes to simply start for Alabama, and you have a player NFL defenses covet. Arnold has smooth footwork, always competes to win the play and finds the ball. He had five interceptions and 17 pass breakups in 2023.

Drafted No. 24 by the Detroit Lions

11. Laiatu Latu, OLB, UCLA, 6-4¾, 259 (4.64)

How soon Latu hears his name called will likely depend on each team's medical staff. He had spinal fusion surgery when he was at Washington and said he was told to not play football again. But, he had no issues over his past two seasons with the Bruins, compiling 23 sacks and winning the Lombardi and Ted Hendricks awards in 2023. Latu's game is advanced with quality handwork, snap-to-whistle competitiveness and an assortment of countermoves far larger than most NFL rookies possess.

Drafted No. 15 by the Indianapolis Colts

12. Chop Robinson, OLB, Penn State, 6-2⅞, 254 (4.48)

Any player who weighs more than 250 pounds and runs the 40-yard dash in under 4.5 seconds is going to attract attention. Robinson is just beginning to find himself as a player, so he has room to grow. His game is raw -- his season high for sacks was 5.5 in 2022 -- but his flexibility, speed to the corner and physicality give away the top-tier rusher in there.

Drafted No. 21 by the Miami Dolphins

13. JC Latham, T, Alabama, 6-5¾, 342 (DNR)

There are rough edges in his footwork at times, especially if he isn't fine-tuned in his sets in pass protection, but he scatters defenders when he gets it right. Latham's strength and dominances makes for a powerful punch against the rush. Crimson Tide coaches had him for 41 knockdown blocks in 13 games.

Drafted No. 7 by the Tennessee Titans

14. Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas, 6-0½, 297 (4.87)

Murphy is an interior rusher who consistently wins on the first step and disrupts things at the point of attack. He had 8.5 tackles for loss and five sacks and routinely bottled things up inside. Murphy will be coveted by teams because he projects as a three-down player who can line up in a variety of spots across the defensive front. He also scored a receiving and a rushing touchdown this past season.

Drafted No. 16 by the Seattle Seahawks

15. Taliese Fuaga, T, Oregon State, 6-5¾, 324 (5.13)

Fuaga started 25 games at right tackle over the past two seasons. Many offensive line coaches see him as technically proficient in pass protection and run blocking, but he has some rough edges that need smoothing. While some might think about moving him to guard, his pass-protection skills deserve a longer look at tackle. He's smooth out of his stance into his sets and skillful with his hands as he mirrors the rushers.

Drafted No. 14 by the New Orleans Saints

16. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo, 6-0⅛, 195 (4.33)

Mitchell was easily the most aggressive cornerback at the Senior Bowl as he enthusiastically challenged receivers at the line. He has everything defensive coordinators want: size, speed, physicality, composure and assertive tackling. He had a four-interception game in 2022 and returned two of those for touchdowns as he led the Mid-American Conference in passes defended in 2022 and 2023, with 19 and 18, respectively.

Drafted No. 22 by the Philadelphia Eagles

17. Troy Fautanu, T/G, Washington, 6-3¾, 317 (5.01)

Fautanu started 29 games at left tackle and two at left guard in his career with the Huskies. Some see a move to guard because of the raw physicality in his game and what some personnel evaluators see as difficulties against bigger pass-rushers. But offensive line coaches really like his attitude, aptitude and rugged demeanor.

Drafted No. 20 by the Pittsburgh Steelers

18. Olumuyiwa Fashanu, T, Penn State, 6-6, 312 (5.11)

Penn State coaches graded Fashanu as not having allowed a sack in his 29 career games -- more than 700 pass-blocking snaps. He could physically overwhelm most defenders he faced each week, but there is work to do to smooth out his footwork. His size, ability to recover to save plays and willingness to put in the work give him a chance to be a quality left tackle.

Drafted No. 11 by the New York Jets

19. Amarius Mims, T, Georgia, 6-7¾, 340 (5.07)

Mims has an abbreviated résumé compared to other tackles on the board -- playing seven games with six starts in his career with the Bulldogs -- but his combination of size and ability is rare (arm span of 86¾ inches gave him the biggest reach at the combine). He had surgery to repair an ankle injury in 2023 and returned to play the last three games of the regular season. A bit of a projection at this point, but he has the potential to play either tackle spot, and his work against some of the SEC's best on the edge showed proficiency worthy of a Day 1 pick.

Drafted No. 18 by the Cincinnati Bengals

20. Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa. 6-0½, 203 (4.44)

DeJean fractured his lower leg in November and missed the remainder of the season, but he said he has been cleared to return to football activities. He'll need the right fit in the league, but he plays the ball like a receiver and returned three of his seven career interceptions for touchdowns. He's also one of the best punt returners on the board -- he averaged 13.1 yards per return over the past two seasons.

21. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU, 6-2⅞, 209 (4.33)

When you lead your team, as well as the nation, with 17 touchdown catches and Nabers is your teammate, you've done something. Thomas averaged 17.3 yards per catch last season and is a player with everything he needs to consistently win the ball in the NFL. His routes aren't as polished as some coaches would like but, if he puts in the work, Thomas is a WR1 waiting to happen.

Drafted No. 23 by the Jacksonville Jaguars

22. J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan, 6-2½, 219 (DNR)

McCarthy is not the high-volume passer other prospects on the board are -- he had 27 career games with 15 or fewer completions -- but his ability in an NFL-style scheme and his decisiveness are worthy of a long look. He doesn't always move through progressions as smoothly as others and has had a long delivery at times, but when he sees it, he drives the ball with accuracy. He will need time on the learning curve, so he might not become what he could be if he's rushed into starting.

Drafted No. 10 by the Minnesota Vikings

23. Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina, 6-4⅜, 223 (DNR)

Maye will likely be off the board well before this pick rolls around. His physical profile in the pocket is among the best of the QBs in this class. His arm strength is not a question -- he threw 62 touchdown passes over the past two seasons -- but his accuracy has drifted at times, especially this past season. Maye doesn't always decode where the openings are in coverages and will have to find the line between bold and bad, but his biggest supporters see Justin Herbert-level potential.

Drafted No. 3 by the New England Patriots

24. Graham Barton, C, Duke, 6-5⅜, 313 (4.98)

While Barton did not do the bench press at the combine or his pro day as he dealt with a left shoulder injury, he still projects as the top center in this draft. With 34 starts at left tackle over the past three seasons at Duke (he started five games at center as a freshman), Barton is a safe bet with quality technique in a high-effort, physical approach. He simply wins snap after snap in pass protection and the run game.

Drafted No. 26 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

25. Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson, 6-1⅜, 173 (4.28)

Wiggins is one of the fastest players in the draft and smooth in coverage. He plays with the confidence of a player who knows he has a top gear to make up space when needed. He moves easily with receivers and is hard for them to shake. Wiggins returned two of his three career interceptions for touchdowns and forced two fumbles this past season with chase-down plays. However, some defensive coordinators will say he needs to be a far more willing participant in run support.

Drafted No. 30 by the Baltimore Ravens

26. Edgerrin Cooper, ILB, Texas A&M, 6-2⅛, 230 (4.51)

Cooper consistently put in a full day's work as he led the Aggies in tackles (84), tackles for loss (17), sacks (eight) and forced fumbles (two). Cooper is aggressive -- offenses have tried to take advantage of that when he overruns or takes a bad angle -- but his speed is elite, he looks smooth in drops into coverage and he finishes plays with purpose.

27. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama, 5-11½, 199 (4.52)

While McKinstry had a Jones fracture (a fracture of the fifth metatarsal) in his right foot that prohibited him from participating at the combine, he did run at his pro day March 20 and had surgery to repair the fracture two days later. Teams believe he will be ready to participate at some point in training camp. McKinstry rarely makes assignment errors and plays with composure, and his technique and savvy make him a good fit in a variety of defenses. He is also one of the better punt returners in the draft.

28. Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia, 5-11⅝, 186 (4.39)

McConkey was limited this past season with knee, ankle and back injuries as he finished with 30 receptions and two touchdowns over nine games. He has the top-end speed to run away from corners, and his route running makes him difficult to cover since he can explode out of a well-camouflaged break at any time.

29. Darius Robinson, DT/DE/OLB, Missouri, 6-5⅛, 285 (4.95)

Robinson is a work in progress because he played in an edge role in the Tigers' defense more this past season than he had previously -- 14 of his 21 career sacks came in 2023. He plays with power, has the reach to frustrate opposing tackles, is reliable in how he sets the edge and has versatility across the defensive front.

Drafted No. 27 by the Arizona Cardinals

30. Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas, 6-2¼, 205 (4.34)

Talk to scouts about Mitchell and it won't take long for the Alabama game to come up. He had three catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns against a secondary laden with NFL-worthy talent. His challenge will be to play like that each week given he wasn't always consistent catching the ball or winning in tight quarters, even against smaller defenders.

31. Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois, 6-1⅝, 304 (DNR)

One of the best interior pass-rushers on the board with 22.5 tackles for loss and 13 sacks over the past two seasons combined. He had more than 100 pressures over those two seasons, and personnel executives say that is the most of any interior linemen in this draft. He had surgery in January to repair a fracture in his foot, so he did not participate in workouts at the combine or Illinois' pro day.

32. Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon, 6-3⅜, 328 (DNR)

He made a start on the defensive line, as well as both guard spots, as a freshman, and he won the Rimington Award this past season as the nation's best center. He fared well early in the week at the Senior Bowl until a hamstring injury forced him out of practices. He plays with toughness, awareness and makes interior rushers pay the price -- exactly what the NFL wants in a long-term solution at center.

33. Tyler Guyton, T, Oklahoma, 6-7¾, 322 (5.19)

Guyton could easily go in the middle of the first round (the Sooners used him as an H back from time to time early in his career) and many evaluators say he has the ability to be an NFL starter at either right or left tackle. His issue initially will be he plays too upright and while he has the footwork and recovery skills to limit problems against collegiate rushers, it could give him some bumps in the developmental road.

Drafted No. 29 by the Dallas Cowboys

34. T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas, 6-4½, 366 (5.27)

At a time when many in the league say they see a slight downturn in the size of defensive linemen, the Outland Trophy winner is the other end of the spectrum. He has raw power and is a massive presence in any defensive front who is rarely knocked off his feet. Linebackers who play behind him will enjoy the room to work. If you add in 17.5 career tackles for loss and 14 pass knockdowns, it's quite the profile. However, his recent DWI arrest could impact his draft status.

35. Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas, 6-0⅜, 216 (DNR)

He started eight games for the Longhorns -- behind Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson for two years and then stayed. He rushed for 1,139 yards and 10 TDs in 10 games this past season before tearing his right ACL. His vision, and the expectation he comes back from the injury, still make him the best back on the board. He also has one of the most amazing high school statistics of anyone in this draft: 62 rushing touchdowns on 295 carries in his senior year at Hallettsville (Texas) High School.

36. Jordan Morgan, T, Arizona, 6-5, 311 (5.04)

Morgan produced high-quality work this past season after a right ACL tear with three games remaining in 2022. He plays with sound footwork and rare flexibility in his lower body. He'll need to play with a bit more power as a pro and clean up his hand placements, but he projects as a starting left tackle.

Drafted No. 25 by the Green Bay Packers

37. Cooper Beebe, G, Kansas State, 6-3¼, 322 (5.03)

A three-time, first-team All-Big 12 selection, Beebe started at both tackle spots and both guard spots as well as practicing some at center. Some see him as an NFL guard, but his versatility is coveted, and he might be one of the most powerful players on the board. He holds his ground in pass protection and carves a wide swath in the run game. Kansas State coaches graded him as allowing one sack over his final 42 games.

38. Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri, 5-11⅜, 183 (4.51)

Rakestraw missed three games last season with a groin injury and suffered a torn ACL in fourth game of 2021. His timed speed isn't on par with some of the other Day 1 and Day 2 cornerbacks, but he is competitive, plays with toughness and drives on the ball with success in zone looks. He will have to clean up some grab-and-go tendencies and the right fit will be key, but he has quality ball skills and a willingness to redirect receivers with purpose at the line of scrimmage.

39. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon, 6-2⅛, 214 (DNR)

You have to pause at his kind of efficiency -- he completed at least 71% of his passes in all 14 games last season. Some teams say almost a third of his attempts were thrown to receivers at or behind the line of scrimmage, but his time at Oregon elevated his game as well as his confidence. He's a tough, mobile competitor, but he will have to improve accuracy on throws when the receivers aren't facing him or crossing his face.

Drafted No. 12 by the Denver Broncos

40. Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas, 6-3⅞, 245 (4.69)

While some might be bothered Sanders isn't better at run-blocking, it's hard to pass on a guy who can challenge a defense at every level in the passing game. He had one fewer reception of at least 20 yards this season (12) than Bowers. He has great speed, makes plays in traffic, and if he continues to smooth out the rough edges in some of his routes, he will produce in the NFL.

41. Austin Booker, DE/OLB, Kansas, 6-4½, 240 (4.79)

Booker has one of the biggest projections on the board with the shortest of resumes. He played in six games in his two years at Minnesota before playing 12 games with Kansas in 2023. Over 93% of his career snaps were played last season. But Booker's frame and explosiveness could make him a productive rusher. He had eight sacks and 12 tackles for loss last season.

42. Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky, 5-10⅝, 215 (4.46)

Corley missed the combine because of illness but showed speed and explosiveness at his pro day. He is a bully of a runner who can pile up broken tackles and aggravate defenders in his wake, but he could polish the finer points in more complicated routes. Corley has had some drops when trying to turn and run too quickly and, for a physical player, he doesn't win enough contested catches.

43. Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina, 6-1, 221 (4.39)

Legette and Nabers were the only receivers in the SEC to average more than 100 yards per game last season. Legette had 71 receptions for 1,255 yards after catching only 18 balls in 2022. He is raw, but he'll battle for the ball and his work at the Senior Bowl showed his potential.

Drafted No. 32 by the Carolina Panthers

44. Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon, 6-1⅞, 176 (4.41)

Franklin is a smooth route runner with top-end acceleration who set a school record this past season for yards receiving (1,383), receiving touchdowns (14) and 100-yard receiving games (eight) -- each of those totals were more than his first two seasons combined. He will likely have some rough spots early when he has to deal with more physical NFL defensive backs. Franklin doesn't always win enough of the contested catches, but he will consistently threaten defenses with his speed.

45. Junior Colson, ILB, Michigan, 6-2¼, 238 (DNR)

Colson had 196 tackles the past two seasons combined. He didn't work out at the combine or at Michigan's pro day because of a right hamstring injury. Colson is a three-down linebacker who plays with toughness, explosiveness and rarely misses tackles.

46. Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida, 6-1, 189 (4.41)

Pearsall showed in Senior Bowl practices he could win the ball in contested situations and his timed speed should push him past the just-a-route-runner critique. He's consistently open, knows how to create space and catches almost anything he can reach. He also adds potential value as a punt returner.

Drafted No. 31 by the San Francisco 49ers

47. Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota, 6-1¼, 199 (4.61)

In a shallow draft board for safeties overall, Nubin stands out because of his range, anticipation and savvy. He finds the ball -- nine interceptions and two forced fumbles over the past two seasons combined. He's also a modern-day safety who can play at either safety spot. In the vast array of split safety play in the league, he's a quick fit.

48. Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee, 5-10½, 210 (4.38)

In every draft there are a handful of players who beg the question: why didn't he get more snaps? Wright is one of those players with ridiculous workout numbers (his 40 time, a 38-inch vertical jump and 11-2 broad jump), a career 6.2 yards per attempt average and the potential to have far more impact in the passing game. Wright has put the ball on the ground at times; he had four fumbles in 2022.

49. Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan, 5-10¾, 185 (4.39)

Wilson projects as an impact threat in the NFL, especially with more opportunities in the passing game than he had with the Wolverines' offense. One of the most sudden, explosive receivers on the board, Wilson had 25% of his catches go for touchdowns last season (12 TDs in 48 receptions) and 79% of his catches go for touchdowns or first downs in 2023.

50. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington, 6-2¼, 216 (DNR)

With injuries to both shoulders (right in 2019 and his left throwing shoulder in 2021) and two ACL tears in his right knee, Penix's draft status is likely in the hands of medical staffs. He played two seasons at Washington without missing a game. His delivery has a hitch and his release point that is too low for some coaches' liking. But Penix is an easy passer with velocity who also displays wavering accuracy because of inconsistent footwork. Some evaluators say he is spotty at best when forced to leave the pocket.

Drafted No. 8 by the Atlanta Falcons

51. Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan, 6-2¾, 299 (4.91)

Jenkins will be a better fit in a defense that allows him to attack gaps. With a little refinement and some improved counters, he should provide consistent impact in the pass rush. His disruptive play against Alabama and Washington during the Wolverines' title run makes him worth a look.

52. Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State, 6-3⅝, 292 (4.78)

Fiske's pedal-to-the-metal style will make him a player who defensive line coaches will pound the table for during draft weekend. He is undersized but unbowed in his pursuit of the ball. He routinely gets out of his stance before his blockers -- with nine tackles for loss and six sacks in 2023 (all six sacks came over the final five games, three in his final game).

53. Payton Wilson, ILB, North Carolina State, 6-3⅞, 233 (4.43)

Wilson's ability, versatility and production in 2023 (Butkus Award winner with 138 tackles, six sacks and three interceptions) will push him up the board for some while a long injury history might pull him off the board for others. Wilson's draft stock is likely in the hands of medical staffs around the league. He suffered a torn ACL in high school and had multiple shoulder surgeries and other knee issues during his college career.

54. D.J. James, CB, Auburn, 5-11⅝, 175 (4.42)

James' inconsistencies in run support will push him down the board for some defensive coordinators -- and he needs to improve that part of his game to reach his potential. But in coverage, James is smooth, with the quickness to make him a nickel corner option. He had 18 combined pass breakups over the past two seasons to lead the Tigers.

55. Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama, 6-0¼, 196 (4.45)

Burton didn't have the target volume of some of the other receivers on the board, but his tape shows he's a pro-in-waiting. Between his time at Georgia and Alabama, Burton averaged a touchdown every 5.7 catches and his 20.5 yards per catch in 2023 is double-take worthy given the defensive backs he faced. He has the look of a safe bet who can be impactful from the time he arrives.

56. Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia, 5-11½, 186 (4.61)

Lassiter's timed speed is a concern -- some scouts had him at 4.58/4.59 hand timed in the 40 at his pro day -- but he's productive from snap to whistle. He led the Bulldogs' defense in pass breakups in 2023, is technically sound, aggressive in coverage and a quality tackler. A zone-heavy scheme might be a better fit for him or some safety responsibilities, but he's a bottom-line ballplayer who will find a way to get on the field.

57. Christian Haynes, G, Connecticut, 6-5¼, 305 (5.04)

Haynes started 49 games at right guard over the past four seasons. While he might not offer the versatility others do, he plays with purpose, strength and awareness. Haynes fared well in Senior Bowl practices and projects to be a reliable option as a future starter.

58. Chris Braswell, OLB, Alabama, 6-3⅜, 251 (4.60)

Even in a defense with Turner in it, it was Braswell who led the team in forced fumbles with three (which also led the SEC). Productive and a responsible edge setter in the run game, he still has room to grow as a refined pass rusher. He will also be a quick contributor on special teams.

59. Javon Bullard, S, Georgia, 5-10½, 198 (4.47)

Bullard was well prepared as part of the Bulldogs' defense and played a big nickel role. He had eight tackles for loss, eight pass breakups and four interceptions over the past two seasons combined. While Bullard might not be the smooth cover guy in the deep middle some teams want, in the right scheme, he'll play plenty of quality snaps.

60. Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State, 6-3¼, 213 (4.61)

Evaluators will have to decide if the stopwatch or play speed tips scales for Coleman. He's a contested catch king and it's easy to see the talent that made him a two-sport guy at Michigan State (he was on the 2022-23 basketball team). His 40 time at the combine was ho-hum, but his GPS readings in the position drills were elite. He also averaged 12 yards per punt return in 2023.

61. Kiran Amegadjie, T, Yale, 6-5 3/8, 323 (DNR)

Amegadjie missed the final six games of the 2023 season after surgery to repair a left knee/thigh injury and could not participate in the postseason. A potential over production player -- he only began playing football halfway through high school -- he's nimble, plays with a physical edge and has the frame the NFL likes for tackles.

62. T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State, 6-0 7/8, 189 (4.58)

One of the most willing tacklers at the position in this draft, Tampa supports the run with intent. He disrupts catches on faster players because of his strength, but he still likely needs a zone heavy team to call home. Iowa State coaches graded him with one touchdown allowed in coverage in last season.

63. Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan, 5-9 3/8, 182 (4.47)

Another former wide receiver whose ball skills show up on the defensive side of the ball, Sainristil had six interceptions in 2023 with 232 return yards and two touchdowns. He projects as one of the best nickel corners in this draft with explosiveness and ability to diagnose what he sees.

64. Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri, 5-11 3/8, 179 (4.44)

Abrams-Draine began his career at Missouri as a receiver -- five games as a freshman -- and that comfort level when the ball is in the air can be seen in his play as a defender. He had 40 passes defensed and seven interceptions in his career. He'll now battle bigger, more physical receivers, but there's plenty of potential.

65. Jeremiah Trotter Jr., ILB, Clemson, 6-0, 228 (DNR)

He's a bit undersized and some question his top-end speed, but he simply plays with intelligence, gets people in the right spot pre-snap, gets off blocks and finishes plays with exclamation points. Trotter had 177 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks, three forced fumbles and four interceptions combined over the last two seasons.

66. Cole Bishop, S, Utah, 6-2, 206 (4.45)

Bishop is big, physical and when he finds the ball carrier, he's looking to finish -- a quality "striker'' as a tackler. He was asked to do a lot in the Utes defense, with coverage responsibilities and roaming near the line of scrimmage. Bishop finished his career with three 50-tackle seasons, two 60-tackle seasons and 21.5 tackles for loss.

67. Trey Benson, RB, Florida State, 6-0 ¼, 216 (4.39)

Benson averaged 12 carries per game in his two years with the Seminoles, averaging 6.1 yards per carry with a rushing touchdown for every 13.4 attempts. He has elite speed and explosiveness and should also provide some pop in the passing game.

68. Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson, 6-4, 294 (4.89)

Orhorhoro is a powerfully built interior player whose best football is ahead of him. He explodes out of his stance and is quick to put blockers at a disadvantage. His 12 career sacks -- nine of those over the last two seasons -- aren't going to get the double take, but the potential is there in the right hands.

69. Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas, 5-11¼, 165 (4.21)

Worthy set the combine's 40-yard dash record in Lucas Oil Stadium in March. Not only is he the fastest-timed player in this year's draft, but he's also one of the best punt returners, averaging 14.5 career yards per return at Texas. Worthy is undersized and he'll need to be part of an offense that creates space to get him the ball, but once he has it, he will close the deal. Worthy had 26 receiving TDs in 39 career games for the Longhorns.

Drafted No. 28 by the Kansas City Chiefs

70. Javon Baker, WR, Central Florida, 6-1¼, 202 (4.54)

Baker played two seasons as a reserve at Alabama before transferring to UCF in 2023, where he averaged a whopping 21.9 yards per catch on the way to 1,139 receiving yards last season. He has reliable hands, can win the ball with strength and has composure. However, he will need to improve his route running when he gets to the next level.

71. Max Melton, CB, Rutgers, 5-11, 187 (4.39)

Players at a few positions tend to climb the board during the draft weekend, like cornerbacks with Melton's size, length and speed (he had a 40.5-inch vertical jump at the combine to go with his 40). Defenses with a heavy zone percentage will like him because he diagnoses and rockets to the ball -- eight career interceptions and 22 pass breakups. Toss in four career blocked kicks and that will get interest from special teams coaches.

72. Michael Hall Jr., DT, Ohio State, 6-2¾, 290 (4.76)

Hall should have immediate impact as an interior pass-rusher in nickel packages and could develop into far more if he finds a little more strength. He shined at Senior Bowl practices, where he was consistently quick off the ball to defeat single blocks. Evaluators didn't always see that kind of impact in his game video, but potential is there.

73. Marshawn Kneeland, DE, Western Michigan, 6-3, 267 (4.75)

Kneeland has a no-frills look to his game, but for those who want a physical, high-effort, tough player on the edge, he'll be a quick fit -- 18 tackles for loss over the past two seasons. He shows a fluid stride when chasing things down -- he was a regional 400-meter champion as a high school runner and an all-conference high jumper.

74. Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky, 5-10¾, 190 (4.48)

A late bloomer who was a full-time starter in his last season with the Wildcats, Phillips had four career starts in his first three years combined. He'll need some attention on the finer points, but there is a lot to work with here. He runs well, is a willing tackler in the run game and routinely tries to win play after play.

75. MarShawn Lloyd, RB, USC, 5-8¾, 220 (4.46)

Lloyd started his career at South Carolina, tearing his left ACL as a freshman. He played two seasons there before transferring to USC. Lloyd never had more than 116 carries in any of his college seasons, but his size, speed and quick-hit potential are intriguing. He also should have immediate impact in the passing game -- he averaged 17.8 yards per catch in 2023.

76. Calen Bullock, S, USC, 6-2, 188 (4.48)

The quality of Bullock's play might have been hidden in the Trojans' struggles on defense. That said, some scouts are troubled by his inconsistency as a tackler in the run game. Bullock's misses often turned into big plays. But in coverage he has good range, can handle man-to-man and always looks to break up plays. Had nine interceptions in 39 career games.

77. Patrick Paul, T, Houston, 6-7½, 331 (5.13)

Paul made all 44 of his career starts for the Cougars at left tackle. He'd be a quick fit for a team that wants a pass-protector first, given his frame and how well he moves and recovers. Most teams wanted to see more from him in the run game, if he slides down the board that will be the reason.

78. Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia, 6-2⅝, 313 (5.25)

Some will push Frazier down the board because he doesn't have ideal reach, but the physicality in his game can't be ignored. Also, offensive line coaches often covet those with wrestling backgrounds and he was a four-time West Virginia state champion at Fairmont High School. He has balance and when he gets locked on defenders, he dictates the rest of the play.

79. Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina, 6-1½, 193 (4.36)

Walker played one season at North Carolina Central and two at Kent State before finishing his career with the Tar Heels. He played in eight games after being cleared by NCAA as a two-time transfer and averaged 17.1 yards per catch. He averaged just over 30 yards on his 19 career TDs at all three schools combined. While he needs refinement overall, he should challenge defenses in the deep parts of the field from the start.

80. Bralen Trice, DE, Washington, 6-3½, 245 (4.72)

Trice will appeal more to the sacks-aren't-everything part of the evaluation. While his 16 sacks over the past two seasons aren't among the leaders on the draft board, few, if any players, create as much pressure snap after snap. He didn't miss any of the Huskies' 40 games over the past three seasons.

81. Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State, 6-3⅞, 247 (4.65)

Stover started his career at Ohio State as a defensive end and played linebacker in 2021 -- he started the Rose Bowl against Utah -- but he moved to tight end in 2022. As a former basketball player, he shows those box-out, go-get-the-ball tendencies in the red zone -- 10 touchdowns over the past two seasons -- and averaged 14 yards per catch last season.

82. Adisa Isaac, OLB, Penn State, 6-4⅜, 247 (4.74)

There are teams that will value Isaac higher than this spot because, as an edge rusher, he produces when he gets the corner -- 27 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks over the past two seasons. He needs more of a Plan B when his favorite path to the quarterback is taken away, however, and he doesn't always hold up in the run game. But there is potential impact as a 3-4 rusher.

83. Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon, 6-3¾, 194 (4.50)

Jackson is an ascending player with a bright future -- 14 career starts with two coming in his two seasons at Alabama before he transferred to Oregon. But cornerbacks with his combination of size, speed and play strength are difficult to find. He led the Ducks with three interceptions last season and added five tackles for loss and two sacks.

84. Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest, 5-11⅞, 188 (4.52)

Carson missed time with injuries in each of the past three seasons. He plays with a physical edge and is aggressive in rerouting and challenging receivers at the line of scrimmage. He was credited with 29 pass breakups in 36 career games.

85. Renardo Green, CB, Florida State, 5-11⅞, 186 (4.49)

Most scouts will say watching the LSU game from this past season will tell you all you need to know -- Green snared one of the four interceptions Daniels threw this year and showed quality work against the Tigers' array of NFL talent. He wins plenty of contested catches and plays with high-level awareness.

86. Kingsley Suamataia, T, BYU, 6-4⅝, 326 (5.04)

Suamataia played in just one game at Oregon before two seasons at BYU. He split time with the Cougars almost evenly at left and right tackle, but most evaluators see him as a right tackle, at least to begin his career, in the NFL. Zone run teams will take a long look given how he performed in the BYU run game.

87. Brandon Dorlus, DT, Oregon, 6-3, 283 (4.85)

Dorlus presents teams with coveted versatility to line up in a variety of places in a variety of fronts. At his best, he is explosive out of his stance, staggers linemen with heavy hands and has also shown quality countermoves if he doesn't win immediately. However, some scouts wanted to see more -- he had 2.5 or fewer sacks in four of his five seasons and more than five tackles in just one game.

88. Blake Fisher, T, Notre Dame, 6-5¾, 310 (5.20)

Before Alt arrived, Fisher was the first true freshman to start at left tackle for the Irish. He suffered a knee injury in the opening half of the first game that caused him to miss most of the season. He was a staple at right tackle after that. He is a gifted player who needs plenty of work to make the most of it. His talent is rare, but his footwork and hand placement need work and the right coach to do it.

89. Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington, 6-1⅜, 203 (4.52)

The Huskies' wide receivers corps has kept evaluators busy with, potentially, three players who could be Day 1 or 2 picks. Polk's strengths separate him from those who might be faster or flashier. He might be one of the best boundary receivers on this board and simply comes away with the ball in tough spots to save plays -- he averaged 16.8 yards per catch.

90. Dominick Puni, G, Kansas, 6-5⅛, 313 (5.35)

Between his time at Central Missouri and Kansas, Puni started at right tackle, left tackle and left guard. He projects as a guard in the NFL and his agility is the hallmark of his game -- he is a former high school volleyball player. Puni moves well and when he pops with his hands he takes the steam out of a pass-rusher's initial move. He did not allow a sack in his two seasons at Kansas.

91. Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, C, Georgia, 6-4⅛, 298 (5.20)

Van Pran-Granger started every game over the past three seasons for the Bulldogs -- 44 in a row -- and you can't do that if you aren't physical in the run game, savvy before the snap and good enough in pass protection to handle some of the nation's best pass-rushers. So quibble about reach or body lean if you must, but he's tough, smart and should play quickly.

92. Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State, 6-1⅞, 211 (4.49)

Hicks had two 70-tackle seasons in his two years as a starter with 10 pass breakups combined in those seasons. He needs refinement, but will "run the alley'' close to the line of scrimmage in run support and finish with authority. Couple that with what he has shown in coverage, especially against tight ends, and he could be a quick fit.

93. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan, 5-7¾, 205 (4.53)

Corum finished the 2023 season with an FBS-best and school-record 27 rushing touchdowns. In the title game, he had 134 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Corum, while slightly more compact in build than some will prefer, is one of the most decisive backs on the board. When he sees the opening, he goes. And he has been, and can be, a high-volume player.

94. Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina, 6-0¼, 211 (4.95)

There was a time, early in his college career at Oklahoma, when Rattler was being projected as the top pick in the draft. But that was before he was benched his sophomore year -- for Caleb Williams, no less. He was productive at times in two seasons in South Carolina -- 37 touchdowns, 20 interceptions -- and has earned some draft love in recent months that could get him into Day 2.

95. Jonah Elliss, OLB, Utah, 6-2⅛, 248 (DNR)

Elliss did not work out at either the combine or his pro day because of a left shoulder injury suffered late last season. He displays more effort than power. And though Elliss is slightly undersized, he shows plenty of polish in getting to the quarterback and should produce early in his career as a situational rusher.

96. Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame, 6-3, 202 (4.50)

Hart was a wide receiver turned cornerback. He is one of the biggest players at the position with the reach of an offensive lineman and high-end movement skills in coverage. He led the Irish with three forced fumbles last season and led the team in pass breakups in each of the past two years.

97. Elijah Jones, CB, Boston College, 6-1½, 185 (4.44)

Jones is wiry in build and will have to find a way to battle some of the league's more physical receivers when he tries to redirect. But he has top-end speed and play-in, play-out competitiveness. He knocked down 28 passes over the past two seasons.

98. Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington, 6-1, 197 (4.48)

Teams with West Coast offenses should take a long look. McMillan spent much of his time in the short and intermediate zones for the Huskies, especially this past season with Odunze and Polk in the formation. He missed four games and parts of others this past season with a left knee injury, so his output dropped from 1,098 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022 to 559 yards and five touchdowns in 2023.

99. Maason Smith, DT, LSU, 6-5⅛, 306 (5.01)

Smith's potential exceeds his production and while some see him as an early Day 2 lock, others see him well into Day 3. He has the physical traits the NFL wants in defensive tackles, but he has a shallow resume with 17 starts in three years for the Tigers -- he missed time in 2021 with a shoulder injury and all but one series in 2022 with a torn left ACL. He flashed at times, but scouts routinely hoped for more.

100. Mohamed Kamara, OLB, Colorado State, 6-1⅜, 248 (4.57)

Through the years, No. 100 isn't always the 100th-best player, but someone who deserves a little more attention. Past No. 100s have included wide receiver Brandon Marshall, linebacker Shaquem Griffin, linebacker Davion Taylor (selected at No. 103 by Philadelphia in 2020), Malcolm Koonce (selected by the Raiders at No. 79 in 2021) and Andrew Voorhees (selected 229th overall by Baltimore in 2023 -- he missed the season after he tore an ACL at combine).

Kamara doesn't have the size some want in an edge player, especially against some of the bigger NFL tackles, but the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year plays like he has a hornet's nest in his helmet -- 30.5 sacks, 21.5 of those over the past two seasons, to go with 45.5 tackles for loss in his career.

Close, but not quite: Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S, Texas Tech; Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami; Brenden Rice, WR, USC; Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky; DeWayne Carter, DT, Duke; Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane; Gabriel Murphy, OLB/DE, UCLA; Cedric Gray, ILB, North Carolina; Zak Zinter, G, Michigan; Anthony Gould, WR, Oregon State; Caedan Wallace, T, Penn State; Hunter Nourzad, C Penn State; Malik Washington, WR, Virginia; Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice; Decamerion Richardson, CB, Mississippi State; Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State; Mekhi Wingo, DT, LSU; Myles Cole, DE, Texas Tech, Roger Rosengarten, T, Washington