When is 2024 NFL draft? Date, time, channel, how to watch

The 2024 NFL draft is here! The Chicago Bears are widely expected to select former USC quarterback Caleb Williams as the No. 1 overall pick. Excitement is building around many other prospects including Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Marvin Harrison Jr., J.J. McCarthy and Malik Nabers. Here are key facts to know about the event.

When is the 2024 NFL draft?

The 2024 NFL draft will take place from April 25 to 27. The first round will take place on Day 1, Rounds 2-3 will take place on Day 2, and Rounds 4-7 will take place on Day 3.

What is the NFL draft schedule? How can fans tune in?

*All times Eastern

Coverage of the first round begins at 7 p.m. on ESPN with "NFL Draft Countdown." The draft begins at 8 p.m.

Coverage of Rounds 2-3 begins at 8 p.m.

Coverage of Rounds 4-7 begins at 12 p.m.

Fans can watch picks unfold on ESPN, ABC and the ESPN App.

There will be two different streams for ESPN and ABC. ESPN's presentation will focus on areas of need for each team, the draftee's football resume - with highlights and analysis on his playing style, technique and physical attributes - and how he will fit in with the team that drafted him. ABC will provide player analysis with a deeper emphasis on storytelling, providing viewers insight into the draftee's background and journey to the NFL.

What other programs will ESPN offer during the draft window?

4/24:

SportsCenter from inside the NFL draft theater (6-7 p.m.)

4/25:

Extended edition SportsCenter (12-3 p.m.)

NFL Draft Countdown (7-8 p.m.)

The Pat McAfee Show Draft Spectacular (8 p.m.).

4/26:

NFL Draft Countdown (6-7 p.m. ET)

Analysts on the ground in Detroit will contribute to additional ESPN studio shows, including Get Up, First Take, and ESPN BET Live.

ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and ESPN digital shows will cover every round and pick. ESPN's DraftCast, a live tool that includes analysis of each prospect and a scouting reporting, will be available on ESPN.com.

Where is the 2024 NFL draft being held?

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place in Detroit, MI in the downtown area surrounding the award-winning Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza.

ESPN's set will be inside the NFL Draft theater at Campus Martius Park, located in downtown Detroit, while ABC's will originate from just beyond the theater in Cadillac Square.

The Pat McAfee Show and the Draft Spectacular will be situated at the Detroit Ice Rink, adjacent to the ABC set.

ESPN Radio will broadcast from the media center at One Campus Martius for all three days.

Which teams lead this year's draft order?

The top five picks for this year's draft belong to the:

1. Chicago Bears

2. Washington Commanders

3. New England Patriots

4. Arizona Cardinals

5. Los Angeles Chargers

Where can fans access more NFL coverage from ESPN?

Fans can check out the ESPN NFL hub for breaking news, mock drafts, in-depth profiles, depth charts, and more.