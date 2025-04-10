Open Extended Reactions

We're two weeks away from the NFL draft, and all 32 teams will look to address big needs across their rosters. But how would our draft analysts fill out an entire lineup of draftees? Mel Kiper Jr., Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and Field Yates played out a 10-round, 40-pick draft to build their best superteams made up solely of this year's class. For the full draft and some spirited debate, check out the newest edition of "First Draft."

Here's how this worked: Kiper, Miller, Reid and Yates snake-drafted 40 picks to fill out starting lineups. Each roster had specific required positions: one quarterback, one running back, two wide receivers or tight ends, one offensive tackle, one interior offensive lineman, two front-seven defenders and two defensive backs. All other roster spots were considered replacement level. Our experts were allowed to draft positions in any order, and they designed their units around whatever scheme they wished on each side of the ball. (Spoiler: Kiper went old school here.)

The superteam draft also provided a unique way of looking at the class, touching on positional value, how each analyst stacks his personal board and which prospects could provide the most impact at the next level. Which team ended up with the best offense and most dominant defense? Let's start at the top with Yates and then go pick by pick. And you can even vote for the winner of our 2025 NFL draft fantasy league at the bottom.

The picks

The draft order was randomized, with Yates landing the first pick. But because it is a snake format, Kiper had back-to-back selections at Nos. 4 and 5, and Yates didn't pick again after No. 1 until No. 8. And no trades were allowed.

1. Yates: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

2. Reid: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

3. Miller: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

4. Kiper: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

5. Kiper: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

6. Miller: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

7. Reid: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

8. Yates: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

9. Yates: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

10. Reid: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

11. Miller: Jalon Walker, Edge/LB, Georgia

12. Kiper: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

13. Kiper: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

14. Miller: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

15. Reid: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

16. Yates: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

17. Yates: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

19. Miller: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

20. Kiper: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

21. Kiper: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

22. Miller: Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

23. Reid: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

24. Yates: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

25. Yates: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

26. Reid: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

27. Miller: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

28. Kiper: Grey Zabel, G/C, North Dakota State

29. Kiper: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

30. Miller: Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State

31. Reid: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

32. Yates: Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M

33. Yates: Jonah Savaiinaea, G, Arizona

34. Reid: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

35. Miller: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

36. Kiper: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

37. Kiper: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

38. Miller: Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

39. Reid: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

40. Yates: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

Yates' team

QB: Cam Ward

RB: Quinshon Judkins

WR/TE: Luther Burden III

WR/TE: Tyler Warren

OT: Will Campbell

G/C: Jonah Savaiinaea

DL/LB: Jihaad Campbell

DL/LB: Shemar Stewart

DB: Will Johnson

DB: Nick Emmanwori

Yates on his team: My mindset was straightforward entering this draft: Grab as many of the top-ranked players at their respective positions. Mission accomplished. In Ward, Warren, both Campbells and Johnson, five of my 10 selections were the players I have the highest grade on at their positions. Moreover, I believed the gap between QB1 and QB2 was among the widest at all positions, so having the first pick was a decided advantage.

We also fundamentally believe at Yates HQ in doing everything we can to make life easier on our young QB, so surrounding Ward with excellent run-after-catch players in Warren and Burden was huge. My question to the other drafters is simple: Who is playing for second?

Reid's team

QB: Shedeur Sanders

RB: TreVeyon Henderson

WR/TE: Tetairoa McMillan

WR/TE: Matthew Golden

OT: Josh Simmons

G/C: Tyler Booker

DL/LB: Mykel Williams

DL/LB: Walter Nolen

DB: Malaki Starks

DB: Shavon Revel Jr.

Reid on his team: With an emphasis on scoring points, I wanted to add some offensive firepower in the early rounds after securing my franchise quarterback. McMillan and Golden provide two go-to options on the perimeter for Sanders to get the ball to consistently. They also complement each other; McMillan is the big-bodied outside X receiver, while Golden can work all other parts of the field.

Protecting Sanders was also a major point for my team, so I drafted my second-best guard in this class (Booker) and added a strong bookend tackle (Simmons). On defense, Williams and Nolen provide a great mixture of run support and explosive pass rush. And I also have a solid back end with Starks at free safety and Revel as a shutdown outside corner. From top to bottom, it's pretty clear who has the best overall roster.

Miller's team

QB: Tyler Shough

RB: Ashton Jeanty

WR/TE: Travis Hunter

WR/TE: Emeka Egbuka

OT: Kelvin Banks Jr.

G/C: Donovan Jackson

DL/LB: Jalon Walker

DL/LB: Mike Green

CB/S: Jahdae Barron

CB/S: Trey Amos

Miller on his team: The focus of this team is speed and versatility. I added six players ranked in my top 11 overall while getting incredible value at each position group. Yes, I waited on a quarterback after Ward was selected first overall, as the value between QB2, QB3 and QB4 in this class is not a wide gap. Waiting until the final round to get Shough allowed me to build a better team around him, including Hunter and Jeanty as the cornerstones of this offense.

On defense, this team continues to fit my philosophy with elite pass rushers and big-time ball hawks in the secondary. Of course, Hunter would be in the mix on that side of the ball, too.

Kiper's team

QB: Jaxson Dart

RB: Omarion Hampton

WR/TE: Colston Loveland

WR/TE: Elijah Arroyo

OT: Armand Membou

G/C: Grey Zabel

DL/LB: Abdul Carter

DL/LB: Mason Graham

DB: Maxwell Hairston

DB: Xavier Watts

Kiper on his team: Good luck scoring on this defense. With Carter and Graham -- both top-three players on my Big Board -- we're going to be getting some serious pressure. I wanted Barron at corner but still ended up with the 4.28 speed of Hairston and the ball skills of Watts (13 interceptions over the past two seasons) in the secondary. I'm not sure any of these other rosters are even reaching double-digit points against this unit.

On offense, I'm moving my guys around. My biggest miss was obviously at receiver. I tried waiting until my seventh pick to get Egbuka or Burden, but I was too late. And rather than reach for TCU's Jack Bech or someone like that a little further down my board, I decided to double-stack my tight ends. But Loveland and Arroyo are more than that -- I can spread them out wide, put them in the slot or bunch them in-line, looking for matchup advantages. They both have the speed to stretch the seams, and Dart has the arm to drive the ball to them. Mix in the three-down abilities of Hampton behind my top-ranked tackle and guard, and we're going to be just fine moving the ball.

In all, I got five players in my top 11. Picking fourth meant missing the top two QBs and my No. 1 overall player in Hunter, but I like what I was able to do.

