With the 2025 NFL draft just over two weeks away, I'm done with one-round mock drafts. It's time to expand. My new set of predictions covers all 64 picks in the first two rounds, tackling big team needs and finding homes for top prospects.

You'll notice some shake-ups since my last mock draft in March. Things could get interesting right off the bat, and I shuffled landing spots in the top five. Over the course of two rounds, there are a few risers and fallers, too, based on what I've heard in my discussions with NFL execs and coaches. And I have five quarterbacks getting picked, including two in the top 10.

Let's dig into my predictions for the first 64 picks. And for more on these potential selections, check out Tuesday's "SportsCenter Special" (3 p.m. ET on ESPN2) and listen to the "First Draft" podcast.

ROUND 1