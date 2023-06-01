With the NFL draft in the rearview mirror and the opening of training camps still two months away, there are several intriguing veterans available on the free agent market. The latest addition is wideout DeAndre Hopkins, who was released by the Cardinals on Friday after three years with the team. Hopkins can still help a contender in 2023.

Which teams should target Hopkins and the other top unsigned players? Let's find ideal landing spots for 10 veterans and three more players who requested trades over the past two months.

When I evaluate free agent-team matches, I'm looking at how each player fits in a scheme, how each might be able to help immediately and whether the team has the cap space to add players. Remember: This late in the process, it's highly unlikely players will get multiyear contracts. They're looking at one-year, low-risk deals that include incentives to make some more cash.

Let's get into the list, and we'll go in alphabetical order, starting with the best quarterback on the market:

Teddy Bridgewater, QB