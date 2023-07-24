HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans will open the 2023 NFL regular season against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 10 at M&T Bank Stadium.

But before reaching Week 1, the Texans will go through training camp, which features joint practices with the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 and the New Orleans Saints in Week 3 of the preseason. The Texans had the longest odds (+1000 per Caesars Sportsbook) to win the AFC South heading into the weekend before camp.

There's intrigue to see what coach DeMeco Ryans does in Year 1 with quarterback C.J. Stroud, the No. 2 overall pick from April's draft, and edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., the No. 3 pick.

Here's a 53-man roster projection: