FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots open the 2023 NFL regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 10 at Gillette Stadium.

They lead the NFL in defensive retention, losing only longtime captain/safety Devin McCourty to retirement. Thus, there is optimism that the unit will start at a higher point and build off a solid 2022 season. Outside linebacker Matthew Judon, who has totaled 27.5 sacks in his first two seasons in New England, plays with an edge that feeds the defense.

Meanwhile, quarterback Mac Jones leads a revamped offense under Bill O'Brien, who returns as the coordinator. The Patriots explored the possibility of adding free agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins, but they were never overly aggressive with a contract offer and he signed with the Tennessee Titans. That reflects, in part, coach Bill Belichick's belief that they have enough around Jones, with perhaps the biggest question being how the offensive line holds up.

Here's a 53-man roster projection: