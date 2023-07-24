PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles open the 2023 NFL regular season at the New England Patriots on Sept. 10 at Gillette Stadium.

The defending NFC champs underwent significant changes on the defensive side of the ball with five starters, including both starting linebackers and safeties, exiting in free agency. General manager Howie Roseman signed safety Terrell Edmunds and linebacker Nicholas Morrow, among others, to help account for the losses, and will likely look for more reinforcements over the course of the summer and early fall as the Eagles gear up for what they hope is another Super Bowl run.

Offensively, the big shift was at running back. Miles Sanders departed for the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia pivoted by acquiring D'Andre Swift from the Detroit Lions and inking Rashaad Penny to a one-year deal.

On paper, the Eagles continue to boast one of top rosters in football, making it all the more difficult for hopefuls to crack the 53-man roster. Here is the projection: