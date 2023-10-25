        <
        >
          NFL Week 8 latest trade buzz, fantasy tips, upset predictions

          • Jeremy Fowler
            Jeremy Fowler
          • Dan Graziano
            Dan Graziano
              Dan Graziano is a senior NFL national reporter for ESPN, covering the entire league and breaking news.
          Oct 25, 2023, 11:00 AM

          Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season is here, and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are breaking down the biggest questions, latest news and most notable buzz of the week. Plus, they pick out which teams are on upset watch and which players should -- or shouldn't -- be in your fantasy football lineups.

          But the focus this week is the looming NFL trade deadline 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday -- less than a week away. Who will get traded, and which teams might be the most active? Could a contender add a talented pass-rusher? Will an under-the-radar team emerge and make some deals? It's all here, as Dan and Jeremy answer the big questions and empty their notebooks with everything they've heard heading into Week 8.

          Jump to a topic:
          Hunter vs. Young | Big names on the move
          Teams that need to deal | Sneaky teams to watch
          Upset picks | Fantasy tips | Latest buzz

          Which pass-rusher is most likely to be dealt this week, Danielle Hunter or Chase Young?