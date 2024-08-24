Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars open the 2024 NFL regular season at the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 8 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Owner Shad Khan invested $492.75 million ($249.9 million fully guaranteed) in new contracts for Josh Hines-Allen, Trevor Lawrence and Tyson Campbell in the offseason and has twice said that he expects the Jaguars to win now. Lawrence said that this is the most talented roster the Jaguars have had since he got here in 2021. The team added WR Gabe Davis in free agency and WR Brian Thomas Jr. at the NFL draft.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Jaguars:

QUARTERBACK (2): Trevor Lawrence, Mac Jones