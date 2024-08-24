Open Extended Reactions

The Green Bay Packers open the 2024 NFL regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 6 at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil.

Expectations are high after last season's finish -- winning six of their last eight to make the playoffs and then rolling the Dallas Cowboys 48-32 in the divisional round before losing 24-21 to the San Francisco 49ers. But this is still likely to be the youngest roster in the NFL for the second straight season. It appears the Packers will keep only one player over the age of 29: 31-year-old Preston Smith.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Packers:

QUARTERBACKS (2): Jordan Love, Sean Clifford