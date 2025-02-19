Open Extended Reactions

It's the time of year for NFL salary cap math -- for cap cuts, restructures and wondering which teams have the room under the cap to make those big free agent signings we all love so much.

Some teams have loads of cap room to work with as we near free agency, while others have work to do just to get under the number before the league year starts March 12. But regardless of the situation, all 32 franchises have some form of salary cap questions over the coming weeks. So we looked at one cap-related question for every team as we get set for the combine to begin next week with free agency to follow.

How would trades of big-name stars like Myles Garrett, Deebo Samuel Sr. and Cooper Kupp impact their teams' dead money? What are the implications of the Jets moving on from Aaron Rodgers or the Falcons possibly doing so from Kirk Cousins? Could the Ravens and Chargers cut Mark Andrews and Joey Bosa, respectively? And will the Bengals be able to ink new deals for Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins? Let's get into all of that. (Note: The NFL on Wednesday informed teams that the salary cap for 2025 would be between $277.5 million and $281.5 million per franchise.)

Jump to:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | LV | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

AFC EAST

Are the Bills going to cut Von Miller?