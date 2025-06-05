Louis Riddick and Peter Schrager break down whether it's time for the Steelers to draw the line on pursuing Aaron Rodgers. (1:50)

After a stint with the New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers will be suiting up in 2025 for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Best known for his tenure with the Green Bay Packers -- a stretch of 18 seasons that included Rodgers winning four league MVP awards and the Packers hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl XLV -- Rodgers will be joining his third team in four years.

But the 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback isn't the first great to wear a uniform different than the one they ascended to stardom wearing.

Here's a look at other stars who notably departed teams they had been with for 10 seasons or more.

NBA

Michael Jordan

When you think about Michael Jordan, it's impossible not to think of the Chicago Bulls. MJ was in the NBA for 16 seasons, helping the Bulls to six NBA titles (1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997 and 1998). Perhaps the best NBA player of all time, Jordan seemed destined to spend his entire career with the team that drafted him in 1984. Or was he?

First, Jordan retired in October 1993 and had a brief stint in minor league baseball. The hiatus didn't last long, and the NBA world was relieved when he simply said "I'm back" in a news release in March 1995. After a few more years of glory with the Bulls, Jordan retired for the second time in January 1999.

Jordan could not be away from basketball for long, joining the Washington Wizards' front office in January 2000. But management wasn't enough for him either, and he joined the Wizards as a player in September 2001. It was weird seeing him wearing a Wizards jersey for two seasons. Jordan's final NBA game was April 16, 2003 -- and yup, it was with the Wizards.

Patrick Ewing

A key part of the 1980s and '90s New York Knicks, Ewing made his name in New York. He averaged 22.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.7 blocks with the Knicks. Though he missed the 1999 Finals because of an injury, Ewing and New York pushed the Houston Rockets to seven games in the 1994 Finals before losing.

Ewing departed after 15 seasons and 11 NBA All-Star appearances in New York. He requested a trade and the franchise obliged, sending him to the Seattle SuperSonics. He spent one season in Seattle, then suited up for the Orlando Magic for another before retiring in 2002.

Hakeem Olajuwon

From one dominant big man to another. Olajuwon's Rockets career spanned 17 seasons and included impressive accolades: 12 All-Star and All-NBA appearances, two NBA championships and two Defensive Player of the Year awards as well as one MVP. Olajuwon and Houston went back-to-back in the mid-1990s, just the sixth NBA franchise to do so at the time.

But, all good things must come to an end. The Rockets traded Olajuwon to the Toronto Raptors before the 2001 season, where he spent one year until retiring.

Tony Parker

One of the best point guards in NBA history, Parker was picked by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2001 draft and made a huge impact. The six-time All-Star was part of one of the best "Big Threes" ever alongside Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili, and under legendary coach Gregg Popovich.

Parker spent 17 seasons with the Spurs, winning four NBA championships in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014. Parker shocked everyone when he left the Spurs -- Duncan and Ginobili never played for a team other than the Spurs before retiring -- and signed a two-year contract with the Charlotte Hornets before the 2018-19 season. However, he retired after just a season there, in July 2019.

Klay Thompson

One half of the Splash Brothers for the first 13 seasons of his NBA career, Thompson joined the Dallas Mavericks via a sign-and-trade in summer 2024, ending his longtime partnership with fellow star guard Stephen Curry. The Golden State Warriors' No. 11 pick in the 2011 NBA draft, Thompson helped lead the franchise's resurgence en route to four championships.

Thompson's next stop also didn't lack for star power -- he teamed with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving when he arrived in Dallas to join the reigning Western Conference champions.

Honorable mention:

Karl Malone: Spent his final season with the Los Angeles Lakers (2003-04) after playing the first 18 years of his career with the Utah Jazz (1985-2003).

Paul Pierce: Spent the first 15 years of his career with the Boston Celtics (1998-2013) before spending a season with the Brooklyn Nets (2013-14), a season with the Washington Wizards (2014-16) and two seasons with the LA Clippers (2015-17). In July 2017, Pierce signed a ceremonial contract with the Celtics to retire with the team.

Dwyane Wade: Spent his first 13 seasons with the Miami Heat before playing a season with the Chicago Bulls (2016-17) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (2017-18). Wade returned to Miami in the middle of the 2018-19 season before retiring in April 2019.

Damian Lillard: Spent his first 11 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers before being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks before the 2023-24 season.

NFL

Tom Brady

Twenty years is quite the commitment. Just ask Tom Brady, who was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2000 and spent 20 seasons with the team.

But in March 2020, TB12 shocked the sports world when he announced it was time for his second act. The then-42-year-old, who is arguably the best quarterback of all time, confirmed on social media that he signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Seeing the six-time Super Bowl champion play somewhere other than Gillette Stadium in the following NFL season was certainly odd -- as was watching him hoist the Lombardi Trophy for another franchise after he won his seventh Super Bowl ring at the end of his first playoff run with the Bucs.

After two seasons in Tampa Bay, Brady announced his retirement, but the shock of his New England departure never wore off.

Brett Favre

When you think about Brett Favre, you likely think about the Green Bay Packers. The Hall of Fame quarterback spent 20 seasons in the NFL, and even though he retired in 2010, he still holds numerous NFL records, including most consecutive starts by a player. Favre played for the Packers from 1992 to 2007, a whopping 16 seasons in which he was the face of the franchise, at the height of which he brought Green Bay a title by winning Super Bowl XXXI.

In March 2008, he retired ... until he changed his mind and the Packers bizarrely traded him to the Jets in August 2008. He played in New York for one season before signing with the Minnesota Vikings -- the Packers' rival. Huh? He played in the 2009-10 season, and after being hurt during the 2010-11 season, he retired for good in January 2011.

Joe Montana

It seems unreal that Joe Montana played for a team other than the San Francisco 49ers. Montana won four Super Bowls (XVI, XIX, XXIII and XXIV) with the Niners, the team he played with for 14 seasons after being drafted in 1979. But Joe Cool's NFL career spanned 16 seasons.

The eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback was hurt toward the end of his career, missing the 1991-92 season and most of the 1992-93 season. When Montana came back healthy, Steve Young had made a name for himself in San Francisco. Before the 1993-94 season, the 49ers traded Montana to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he finished his career after two average seasons. Montana retired in April 1995, and he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000.

Honorable mention:

Russell Wilson: The Seattle Seahawks traded the QB who led their franchise to its only Super Bowl title. According to ESPN Stats & Information, Wilson, who spent 10 seasons with the Seahawks, became the first quarterback to start for a team he beat in a Super Bowl (Super Bowl XLVIII).

Peyton Manning: Played four seasons with the Broncos after being cut by the Colts, and won Super Bowl 50 in his final season.

Johnny Unitas: Played four games with the Chargers after 17 seasons with the Baltimore Colts.

Emmitt Smith: After 13 years with the Cowboys, he spent two seasons with the Cardinals, scoring 11 touchdowns in 25 games.

Jerry Rice: After 16 years with the 49ers, Rice spent 3½ seasons with the Raiders and part of his final season with the Seahawks. He had 1,211 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in his age-40 season.

MLB

Hank Aaron

Arguably the greatest slugger in baseball history, Hank Aaron spent 21 seasons with the Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves, beginning in 1954. The 25-time All-Star and 1957 World Series champion also has the second-most home runs of all time with 755. In 1975, Aaron left the Braves for the Milwaukee Brewers, where he played two seasons at 41. He went back to Atlanta, where he joined the team in 1976 as a Braves executive.

Willie Mays

Willie Mays, among the greatest baseball players of all time, had an illustrious 22-year career. He's also still the face of the New York Giants, the team he began his MLB career with in 1951. When the Giants moved to San Francisco after the 1957 season, Mays went with them, still swinging the bat with brilliance.

He spent a whopping 21 seasons with the Giants, in which he helped the team win the World Series in 1954. In May 1972, Mays was 41 years old when he was traded back to New York to play for the Mets. He spent one lackluster season there before retiring.

Honorable mention:

Yogi Berra: Released by the Yankees after an 18-year career. Took a season off, then played in four games with the Mets.

Harmon Killebrew: After 21 seasons with the Twins, he spent 106 games with the Royals, with whom he hit only .199.

John Smoltz: Split his final season between the Red Sox and Cardinals after a 20-year career with the Braves.

NHL

Martin Brodeur

Martin Brodeur won three Stanley Cups with the New Jersey Devils and is the team's executive vice president of business development. It wasn't always Brodeur and the Devils living happily ever after, however.

Brodeur, a 10-time All-Star and one of the NHL's greatest goaltenders, began his career in 1991. There was speculation Brodeur would retire in the 2012 offseason, but he signed another contract with the Devils. After two below-average seasons, Brodeur became a free agent and signed a contract with the St. Louis Blues in December 2014. In January 2015, Brodeur retired, having appeared in just seven games for the Blues.

Bobby Orr

One of the greatest hockey players of all time, Bobby Orr was essentially royalty in Boston for the decade he played there. The defenseman joined the Boston Bruins, a team that struggled for many years, in 1966. Orr changed that, helping the Bruins win the Stanley Cup in 1970 and 1972.

Orr missed most of the 1975-76 season because of injury, and his agent convinced him to sign in free agency with the Chicago Blackhawks. Orr played just 20 games in the 1976 season, missed the 1977 season, and attempted a comeback in the 1978 season. He skated in just six games before retiring at age 30 in 1978.

Honorable mention:

Mike Modano: Spent 20 seasons with the Minnesota North Stars/Dallas Stars, then played four games with the Detroit Red Wings in his final season.

Bernie Federko: Played 13 seasons with the Blues, and played 13 games with the Red Wings in his final season.

WNBA

Candace Parker

In 2021, Candace Parker stunned the basketball world when she left the Los Angeles Sparks -- the franchise that drafted her -- after 13 seasons to play for her hometown team, the Chicago Sky. At the time, it was arguably the biggest move in the two-decade history of the WNBA, following a new collective bargaining agreement that facilitated greater player movement. The two-time WNBA MVP and two-time league champion shocked fans once again in January when Parker announced on Instagram she would end her homecoming to sign with the defending champion Las Vegas Aces.

Soccer

Pelé

One of the greatest soccer players ever, the Brazilian footballer made his debut for Santos FC in 1956. In addition to playing for Brazil's national team -- he led Brazil to three FIFA World Cups -- he also helped Santos win the 1962 and 1963 Copa Libertadores. After 19 seasons with Santos, Pelé retired in 1974.

Two years later, he made his soccer comeback, signing with the New York Cosmos of the North American Soccer League before the start of the 1975 season. The legend eventually retired in October 1977 after an exhibition match between the Cosmos and Santos, of course.

John Terry

The English footballer will be remembered as the captain of Chelsea, playing for the team from 1998 to 2017. John Terry, who played centre back, led Chelsea to five Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups and one UEFA Champions League title.

In January 2017, Terry spent one season with Aston Villa, leaving the team in May 2018 after the club failed to be promoted to the Premier League. Terry returned to become Aston Villa's assistant head coach a few months later.

Steven Gerrard

Considered one of the greatest midfielders of all time, Steven Gerrard joined Liverpool in 1998, and was with the team until 2015. Despite winning two FA Cups, three League Cups, the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Cup, he never won the Premier League with Liverpool.

He's still a legend, though. Gerrard crossed the pond and joined Major League Soccer, signing a contract with the LA Galaxy in January 2015. In November 2016, after 13 appearances with the Galaxy, Gerrard retired at 36.