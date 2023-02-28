The NFL combine started Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, with more than 300 prospects in the 2023 NFL draft participating in front of coaches, scouts and front-office executives. Each prospect will interview with teams, go through medical evaluations and participate in on-field workouts, among other activities.

The defensive linemen and linebackers kick off the week, with their on-field workouts beginning at 3 p.m. ET Thursday. Defensive backs and special-teams players do their workouts at 3 p.m. ET Friday, followed by the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends at 1 p.m. ET Saturday. The running backs and offensive linemen finish up things with their workout at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.

Here's what you need to know about the 2023 NFL combine:

What is the NFL combine, and who is invited?

The combine is the best chance for some of the top college football players in the country to show off their skills to NFL general managers, coaches and scouts.

Participation is by invitation only. All 32 teams provide input on draft-eligible prospects, and a Player Selection Committee then reviews and votes on each eligible athlete. The goal is to invite every player who will be selected in the NFL draft, according to the NFL combine rulebook.

On Feb. 8, the NFL released its entire list of 319 invitees. During the combine, players participate in various evaluations, including drills like the 40-yard dash and vertical jump, along with interviews with coaches.

Fans who would like to attend the combine can register here.

Who are the top prospects to know?

There's a lot of buzz about quarterbacks in this class. Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson are expected to go in the first round.

Also watch out for a couple of outstanding SEC defenders in Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter and Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. They'll be joined by Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson and Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy.

There will also be offensive linemen to watch, most notably Northwestern tackle Peter Skoronski and Ohio State tackle Paris Johnson Jr.

How can I follow the NFL combine on ESPN?

ESPN has a variety of shows and content dedicated to the NFL scouting combine. Here's a list of programs you can watch starting Thursday to stay up to date on participants, teams and mock drafts. Included are extended versions of NFL Live on Thursday and Friday.

All times Eastern, airing on ESPN unless otherwise noted.

Here's a complete look at the 2023 NFL combine schedule.

When is the 2023 NFL draft?

The draft begins on April 27 in Kansas City, Missouri, home of the Kansas City Chiefs. It will take place in the plaza outside of Union Station in downtown Kansas City. The draft continues with Rounds 2 and 3 on April 28 and Rounds 4 through 7 on April 29. The draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN and the ESPN app.

The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick. The final 1-31 order in the first round (the Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick as punishment for tampering) can be viewed here.

Check out Mel Kiper's big board with his top players at every position, Todd McShay's overall prospect ratings and his latest mock draft. There is also the combined position rankings of Kiper and McShay along with draft analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid.

In addition to the NFL combine and draft, these are other key dates during the 2023 NFL offseason.