Quarterbacks C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson will throw at the NFL scouting combine Saturday, but Bryce Young will wait for Alabama's pro day on March 23, sources told ESPN's Jordan Reid on Monday.

Although he won't throw, Young will go through medicals and measurements, the sources told Reid. Richardson also will undergo testing and measurements and participate in drills, but it is unclear whether Stroud and Levis will do so.

Young, Stroud and Levis are all ranked as consensus top-10 prospects by ESPN draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr., Todd McShay, Matt Miller and Reid.

The four quarterbacks are widely expected to be selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. In his most recent mock draft, McShay had all four quarterbacks being selected in the top 10 selections.