Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will be holding a workout for NFL teams on Friday in Arizona, sources told ESPN.

Beckham, 30, missed all of this past season because of a torn ACL that occurred in last year's Super Bowl. He did go on a free-agent tour in which he visited the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills late in the season.

The Giants are among the teams expected to be represented at the workout, which will be an opportunity for Beckham to show teams where he is at physically. It has been 13 months since the injury.

Beckham is expected to be among the top wide receivers available this year in free agency despite coming off a second ACL tear. This isn't believed to be a very strong group of free agent receivers.

New England's Jakobi Meyers is the consensus top receiver available.

Beckham was playing at an extremely high level for the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl before he planted his foot awkwardly and immediately reached for his knee. He had three catches, 52 yards and a touchdown before the injury.

It really seemed as if Beckham was reestablishing himself as a top receiver with the Rams, for whom he had 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games in the 2021 season.

Beckham's NFL career has been quite a wild ride since being the Giants' first-round pick in 2014. He burst onto the scene with a memorable one-handed catch against the Cowboys and set records for production in his first three seasons.

Beckham was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014 and had at least 1,300 yards receiving and double-digit touchdowns in each of his first three seasons. But then injuries and shenanigans started taking their toll. He fractured his leg in 2017 and was famously traded to the Cleveland Browns before the 2019 season by general manager Dave Gettleman.

A core muscle injury and ineffectiveness plagued Beckham with the Browns, where he also was a lightning rod and his relationship with quarterback Baker Mayfield deteriorated.

Beckham was released by the Browns midway through the 2021 season and eventually signed with the Rams. He won a Super Bowl in Los Angeles.