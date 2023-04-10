Louis Riddick breaks down why C.J. Stroud is his favorite quarterback of the 2023 NFL draft. (1:10)

At least six teams have inquired with the Arizona Cardinals about trading up for the third overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

The Cardinals still are mulling whether to move the pick or make it, sources told ESPN.

The Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans are widely projected to select quarterbacks with the first and second overall picks, respectively.

The Cardinals already have Kyler Murray as their franchise quarterback, and therefore have been identified as a potential trade-up partner for other quarterback-needy teams looking to move up in the first round.

Arizona has eight selections in the draft, including the third spot in the second round (No. 34 overall), two picks in the third round (Nos. 66, 96) and at Nos. 105, 168, 180 and 213 overall.

The NFL draft will start Thursday, April 27. Rounds 2 and 3 will take place April 28 and Rounds 4 through 7 will be April 29. The draft will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and the ESPN App.